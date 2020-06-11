Manhattan High has a plan as it prepares to start summer activities next Monday.
MHS will use a mixture of outdoor and indoor workouts as it opens activities for its volleyball, boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' soccer, cross country and football teams on June 15. All volleyball and basketball workouts will be held in the north gym on west campus, while all indoor conditioning will be held in the west campus weight room during the first week.
Cross country will workout at Northeast, Anneberg and Warner parks during the first week, while boys' and girls' soccer along with the conditioning group will conduct their activities at Bishop Stadium.
The start date was moved up by over two weeks from the original July 1 date set during a Board of Education meeting in early May.
"We started with July 1 when we were still in the phase planning of Gov. (Laura) Kelly's orders," MHS principal Michael Dorst said. "I know the district clearly communicated we were focused on planning for the 2020-21 school year as a district and Gov. Kelly's orders, we didn't know where we were when it comes to when the state would open up and when some of the regulations would be relaxed.
"When Gov. Kelly weeks ago relaxed those and gave more control to the local entities, specifically the Riley County Health Department for the Manhattan area. We began to look closely to move it from July 1 up and when would be that time."
Manhattan has since shown health department director Julie Gibbs its plan and has received her approval, according to Dorst.
To register for summer activities, parents of MHS athletes must sign a form stating their child will follow social distancing guidelines, cover all coughs, limit the surfaces they touch and wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Additional rules are set for students depending on if they are working out in the weight room or in a gym or outdoors.
When working out outdoors or in a gym, athletes will be working out in small groups and will be required to clean off touch points with rags provided by the custodial staff. They will not be allowed to share water bottles or towels and are also barred from wandering the building.
Similar rules will be enforced in the weight room. Athletes will work out in groups of three at weight stations and will use the same measures as their outdoor counterparts to disinfect the equipment they use. The weight room will be fog cleaned once a week by the custodial staff.
In both situations, attendance will be taken at the start of each session to ensure there are not too many people in one group and athletes are encouraged to do their stretching alone instead of in groups.
Manhattan follows the likes of Wamego and Rock Creek in terms of area schools starting summer activities.
"I know some schools in the state went quickly into doing activities," Dorst said. "We wanted to do our due diligence and ensure that when we do open it up, it's going to be a safe experience for not just our students, but also the adults."
Manhattan's athletics and administrative staff will continue to monitor developments in the coronavirus as it pertains to Riley County. As of Thursday afternoon, Riley County has had 71 cases of coronavirus. Fifty nine of those cases have recovered and three have died.
"We took the time since Gov. Kelly’s announcement to develop procedures and guidelines to keep our kids and adults safe while still preparing them for the strenuous requirements that all of our MHS athletes expect of themselves," Dorst said in an email to parents and students. "Our district administration and Riley County Health Department have approved our plan. We will continue to evaluate and assess our plan throughout the summer and make any needed adjustments."