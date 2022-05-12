For the second straight season, Manhattan High track teams walked away with the Centennial League titles.
The Manhattan boys won the team title by scoring 190 points, almost 100 points over second place Washburn Rural, while the girls outscored the second place Junior Blues by 113 points, putting up 203 points.
The girls were led by Gili Johnson, who won gold in both the triple jump (39’9.5”) and the 200-meter dash (25.85), and Hannah Pellant won took first in the 100-meter dash (12.09) and the long jump (17’4.75”).
Johnson also took second in the long jump (17’4.75”).
Abigail Gruber won discus with a throw of 117’01” and Teuilia Ilalio was the top shot putter, winning the event with a heave of 41’3.5”.
Joslyn Holthaus won the pole vault with a jump of 8’6”.
The girls’ 4x400-meter relay team of Tianna Miller, Jillian Harkin, Kyra Arasmith and Hannah Loub also won gold, finishing with a time of 4:10.06.
For the Manhattan boys, both the 4x100 (Ethan Samenus, Brayden Schomaker, Tanner Dowling-Burnett and Zach Hirschey) and the 4x800 (Ethan Bryant, Max Bowyer, Ben Moiser and Baptiste Lacroix) both won gold with times of 43.11 and 8:29.48 respectively.
Schomaker also won the the 100 (10.74) and Dowling-Burnett won the 400 (50.09).
Keyon Taylor won the 200 (23.31) and Elijah Strawn had the top jump in the pole vault (12’9”).
Manhattan will head to Topeka on Thursday for the regional track meet hosted by Topeka High.
Field events will start at 3 p.m. with prelims starting at 4 p.m. Finals will begin 30 minutes after the 4x800 prelims.
Manhattan boys results
110-meter hurdles: 5. Marco Zambrano 16.31; 7. Talon Huff 16.78.
100-meter dash: 1. Brayden Schomaker 10.74; 2. Ethan Samenus 10.90; 4. DeAndre Aukland 11.09.
200-meter dash: 1. Keyon Taylor 23.31; 5. Luke Brickei 23.74.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Marco Zambrano 41.09; 4. Charles Morgan 42.86; 9. Talon Hugg 45.20.
400-meter dash: 1. Tanner Dowling-Burnett 50.09; 5. Emmanuel Mortensen 52.38; 8. Landon Dobson 53.16.
800-meter run: 3. Ben Moiser 2:00.71; 5. Baptiste Lacroix 2:03.91; 8. Ethan Bryant 2:06.81.
1600-meter run: 4. Max Bowyer 4:38.11; 10. Landon Knopp 4:58.92.
3200-meter run: 3. Parker Dawdy 10:33.28; 4. Ben Moiser 10:37.18; 6. Silas Mills 10:43.63.
4x100-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 43.11.
4x400-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 3:28.40.
4x800-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 8:29.48
High jump: 2. Vincent Malone 6’02”.
Long jump: 4. Crayton Rauch 21’5”; 5. Talique Houston 21’4.25”; 6. Taylor Vrbas 21’1.25”.
Triple jump: 3. Collins Elumogo 43’2”; 6. Tyler Vrbas 41’4”; 8. Talique Houston 40’7.5”.
Discus: 7. Kaydn Lopez 117’11”; 10. Jarett Johnson 109’09”.
Javelin: 5. Kaydn Lopez 145’11”; 9. Josh Adeniji 136’07”.
Shot put: 6. Jarett Johnson 44’11.5”.
Pole vault: 1. Elijah Strawn 12’9”; 2. Tyler Durtschi 11’6”; 5. Jonathan Wille 10’00”.
Manhattan girls results
100-meter hurdles: 3. Kennedy Prestonback 17.13; 5. Anna Jund 17.51.
100-meter dash: 1. Hanna Pellant 12.09; 5. Avery Larson 12.77; Aylani Barron 13.17
200-meter dash: 1. Gili Johnson 25.85; 2. Hanna Pellant 25.86.
300-meter hurdles: 2. Kyra Arasmith 51.52; 10. Anna Jund 56.05.
400-meter dash: 8. Tianna Miller 1:06.71.
800-meter run: 2. Hannah Loub 2:29.45; 7. Avery Snider 2:41.85; Halle Gaul 2:46.45.
1600-meter run: 7. Malea Jobity 6:02.2; 10. Regan Gaul 6:14.32.
3200-meter run: 3. Rebekah Pickering 12.28.85; 4. Jalissa Jobity 12.37.80; 7. Rachel Corn 12.48.87.
4x100-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 51.05.
4x400-meter relay: 1. Manhattan 4:10.06.
4x800-meter relay: 2. Manhattan 11:01.6.
High jump: 2. Jayda Nuenemann 5’00”; 3. Faith Kratochvil 4’10”.
Long jump: 1. Hanna Pellant 17’11.5”; 2. Gili Johnson 17’4.75”.
Triple jump: 1. Gili Johnson 39’9.5”; 8. Alessandra Porres 32’2.5”; 9. Kahlia Adam 31’5.5”.
Discus: 1. Abigail Gruber 117’01; 5. Eden Westfahl 102’00”; 9. Zoe Myer 84’05”.
Javelin: 3. Abigail Gruber 104’03”; 7. Aubree Hoffman 100’05”.
Shot put: 1. Teuilia Ilalio 41’3.5”; 4. Abigail Gruber 33’5.5”; 8. Makayla Anhorn 31’5”.
Pole vault: 1. Joslyn Holthaus 8’6”; 6. Disney Soliel 6’00”.