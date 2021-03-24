Last season was supposed to belong to the Manhattan boys’ track team.
After returning three state champions and several more state point-scorers from the 2019 squad, the Indians were heavy favorites to capture the team title in 2020. Only a bad day could stop them from claiming their second state crown in three seasons (the Indians won in 2018, too). Or rotten injury luck.
Or a global pandemic.
“Personally, I did not deal with it very well,” Manhattan head coach Kory Cool said, referring to the loss of the 2020 season to the coronavirus. “I’m still not over it; I’m probably never going to be over it. When something like that gets taken from you, the kids, you know ... it’s just a very well rounded group of leaders who will never be back.”
There’s still hope for the 2021 Indians, however. Beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Topeka West, Manhattan begins another climb toward state supremacy. The Indians’ leaders on that climb: seniors Dan Harkin and Darius O’Connell.
Harkin, a state champion in the 3,200-meter run at the 2019 state meet, has added two state cross country championships to his trophy case since he last ran track, and Cool said Harkin looks “extremely motivated” to top the track podium again .
O’Connell, Harkin’s classmate, won the 2019 state title in shot put and was eager to defend it last year. Cool remembers stopping O’Connell after seeing him practicing throws the week after he finished wrestling season.
“You just got done with wrestling season,” Cool remembers saying. “If you want to take a break to get your life back together and focus on friends and family and school, take a week off from athletics.”
“No,” O’Connell responded. “I want to come out here. I’ve been waiting to throw for a long time.”
Now the Indians have waited long enough. With Jaden Magana (ranked first in discus), Damien Ilalio (third in shot put) Jason Moran (third in triple jump) and others joining O’Connell and Harkin, Manhattan once again is a contender for the state crown.
Coronavirus robbed the Indians of that opportunity last year. It robbed Sam Hankins, now a freshman thrower at Texas A&M, of his chance to win a fourth state title in javelin. Luke Wichmann (Portland) missed his last chance to compete for a state title in the 400 and 800 meters.
This year’s team remembers that, and they don’t plan on forgetting. They’ll be thinking of their former teammates as they try to seize the prize they feel was taken from them a year ago.
“It’s not going to go overlooked,” Cool said. “Those guys are going to be missed every single day. And so 2021 is kind of for 2020 also.”
Manhattan girls still learning about promising youth
Two calendar countdowns depict the challenge faced by the Manhattan girls’ track team this spring.
When the Indians travel to Topeka West on Thursday, they will compete for the first time in 670 days. They’ll also have just 64 to prepare for the Class 6A state meet scheduled for May 28. And for a program that features 46 underclassmen (out of 78), the days in between will fly by.
“They’re just so young,” Cool said. “I think they could be phenomenal, but it’s been so long since they’ve been on a track. It’s going to be a lot of ‘Who knows?’ this first week.”
Manhattan returns two point-scorers from the 2019 team that finished ninth at state. Senior Bonnie Hegarty finished sixth in the high jump and Alyx Glessner finished eighth in the javelin throw.
Glessner is expected to have some company at the state meet this year. Cool said seniors Taylor Claussen and Jaiden Weixelman also are popular preseason picks to place in the javelin throw.
Cool called the prospect of placing three javelin throwers at state “phenomenal.” And the commitment they’ve shown during the preseason gives him confidence that they’ll reach their potential, whatever it may be.
“They practice with serious focus,” Cool said. “We laugh and joke, but when it when it comes time to compete, they just they can flip a switch.”
According to Cool, Glessner, Waxman and Claussen’s mindset came from watching Hankins. Watching Hankins’ success, Cool posits, inspired his javelin-throwing trio to build their own winning habits.
Now Glessner, Waxman and Claussen can help mold Manhattan’s future track stars. Cool spent the the extended offseason communicating with his younger athletes’ other coaches so he could “stay in tune” with their progress, and he’s excited about the potential he sees in runners Jillian Harkin, Jenna Keely and Amelia Knopp. He can envision them on the state podium by the time they graduate, if not this year.
But first, the Indians must allow their new teammates to find comfort on a varsity track. It’s too early to judge anyone’s fitness or foresee how they will perform at postseason meets.
Cool can count on one fact, however: After two years away from the track, Manhattan is ready to compete.
“It’s like a mean dog on a leash,” Cool said. “I mean, once the first meet starts rolling, going to be they’re ready to go.
“I’m excited to see what they can do. It’s been so long.”