Following Topeka Public Schools' decision to delay its schools' football seasons until Sept. 17, Manhattan High football has shifted its Sept. 18 opponent from Highland Park to Hayden.
MHS and Hayden finalized the game Thursday morning, according to Manhattan athletic director Mike Marsh. It will be played at Hayden at 7 p.m.
"We’re just tickled to death at this point that we’ll play a football on the 18th and have it be a league school as well," Marsh said.
When Topeka Public Schools pushed its competition start date back on Sept. 3, Manhattan began putting out feelers for a possible replacement opponent due to the uncertainty surrounding Highland Park. Originally, Marsh's search went east toward schools in the Kansas City area.
"We put the word out, made a bunch of calls," Marsh said. "We initially looked east because I know the Olathe’s and Blue Valley’s are going to start up. Shawnee Mission School District had a meeting last night and will start on the 19th."
As recently as Thursday morning, Marsh thought the Indians would be playing a school from Shawnee Mission School District. Marsh did not reveal the exact school that was in discussion. However, those plans fell through, leaving Marsh searching for a new opponent.
Fortunately, he had been in discussions with Hayden athletic director Bobby Taul throughout the week leading up to the decision. The two are connected because both Manhattan and Hayden are part of the Centennial League.
"Bobby Taul, I consider him a friend and we have a great working relationship," Marsh said. "We understand each other and the schools."
Hayden had also been looking for an opponent for Sept. 18. The Wildcats were hoping to find a school closer to their size — Hayden plays football in class 3A — but were unsuccessful, according to Marsh. Both schools came to the decision that despite the size difference, a game was better than no game.
The game will pair two top five ranked teams in their respective classes. Manhattan is the No. 4 team in class 6A according to Kpreps.com, while Hayden is the No. 3 team in class 3A.
"I think it’ll be a nice football game for both schools," Marsh said. "Hayden’s got a good football team and I think it will pose us a real challenge. ... I think the coaches are excited to have a football game, and knowing that Hayden has a good program, I think once they learn that we have a full schedule again, they’ll be ready to go."
Manhattan will wait on Topeka Public Schools' Sept. 17 decision before making a choice on its Sept. 25 game, when the Indians are set to play Topeka High. If the district pushes the football competition start date back any further, MHS will be in the same position for that game as it was for its Highland Park tilt. At the moment, Marsh and Manhattan are still counting on playing Topeka High.
"We’re planning to play Topeka High unless they tell us they can’t play," Marsh said.