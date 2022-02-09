Manhattan High football inked another player to the next level on Friday.
Senior tight end and defensive end Trey Holloway signed his national letter of intent to play college football at Missouri Southern in Joplin, Mo..
“They’re really big on family,” Holloway said. “They really made me feel like I was part of their family. Having that aspect was really big. The coaches were also very friendly with me and my family. It’s just somewhere that I can put my trust in my coaches to make me the best player I can possibly be.”
Holloway picked Missouri Southern over offers from Missouri Western, Washburn, William Jewell and Highland Community College.
Holloway was part of a blocking unit on offense that accumulated 3,743 yards of offense over 11 games, including 2,954 yards rushing.
Manhattan scored 53 rushing touchdowns.
On defense, Holloway racked up just 3.5 tackles, but 2.5 of those were tackles for loss.
Holloway said that the Missouri Southern coaches will have him start at defensive end, but he will have the opportunity to jump over to the other side of the ball and play tight end, which is his preference.
“It just comes down to where ever I can get playing time and where I can help the team,” Holloway said.
Holloway is one of five Manhattan High football seniors that will be continuing their football careers including: Colby Klieman (Kansas Wesleyan), Joe Hall III (Kansas State), Grant Snowden (Kansas State) and Vinny Smith (Butler County).
“(Head coach Joe Schartz) really made us work hard and set us up for success,” Holloway said. “The work we put in got us prepared and got us better.”
Several other Indians are still mulling offers and should decide in the near future.