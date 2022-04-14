TOPEKA – Manhattan’s girls' varsity swim team has won four out of the first five swim meets this season and are on pace to continue being one of the most successful 6A teams in the state.
Manhattan’s fourth first-place finish as a team on Wednesday at the Topeka West Invitational held at the Capitol Federal Natatorium wasn’t relatively close.
The Indians had 12 top-five individual finishes, four top-five team-event finishes and broke numerous personal records.
Manhattan finished 113 points higher than second place, Seaman, giving the Indians a comfortable victory.
“We had great swims today and we have been happy with the success so far this season,” Manhattan coach Alex Brown said. “Both of our 200 and 400 relays dropped time, which was amazing. Both Sophia (Steffensmeier) and Ruth (Perez) dropped time from last week. Our junior varsity kids even had some time drops today which is great to see. I love how our team embraces every day with a positive attitude and a team-first mentality.
“We are trying to build success every day and see the bigger picture.”
Sophia Steffensmeier finished as a first-place finisher in two separate events on Wednesday. Steffensmeier won the 200-yard freestyle event (2:04.40) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.91).
“We came out here today and gave it our all,” Steffensmeier said. “The team bonding and cheering throughout the events kept us all going and that helped us the entire day. The most important part about these types of meets is that we grow as a team.”
“For me personally, I’m happy with the races and gave it all I had.”
Ruth Perez finished the day with two top-three finishes. Perez scored second place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.26) and third place in the 200-yard freestyle event (2:06.95).
Audrey Conley, Juliet Balman, Avery Inman, Soledad Rodriguez and Samantha Tarter all placed in the top five in events during the invite showcasing Manhattan’s dominance.
Rodriguez and Conley finished second place in different events. Rodriguez finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:18.55) and Conley took second place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:15.28).
“We are all striving for greatness and I know we are on the right track,” Brown said. “I’m happy times are dropping and everyone is showing up with the same positive mindset that we need to be successful.”
Team scores
1. Manhattan, 484, 2. Seaman, 371, 3. De Soto, 326, 4. Junction City, 254, 5. Hayden, 215, 6. Topeka High, 180, 7. Topeka West, 161, 8. Washburn Rural, 143, 9. Southeast of Saline, 30.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Seaman, 1:55.63, 2. De Soto, 2:14.81, 3. Manhattan, 2:16.68, 4. Junction City, 2:25.09, 5. Seaman, 2:29.51.
200 freestyle — 1. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 2:04.40, 2. Grace, Seaman, 2:06.32, 3. Perez, Manhattan, 2:06.95, 4. Richardson, Southeast-Saline, 2:08.41, 5. Espinosa, Topeka West, 2:16.63.
200 individual medley — 1. A. Walz, Seaman, 2:15.21, 2. T. Walz, Seaman, 2:18.44, 3. Swarts, De Soto, 2:36.12, 4. Inman, Manhattan, 2:40.75, 5. Overturf, De Soto, 2:51.72
50 freestyle — 1. Grace, Seaman, 25.71, 2. Butler, De Soto, 28.20, 3. Hines, Junction City, 28.61, 4. Conley, Manhattan, 28.96, 5. Tarter, Manhattan, 29.26.
100 butterfly — 1. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 1:02.91, 2. Rodriguez, Manhattan, 1:18.55, 3. Herrera, Hayden, 1:29.47, 4. Marquis, De Soto, 1:32.13, 5. Schlicht, Junction City, 1:46.77.
100 freestyle — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 54.49, 2. T. Walz, Seaman, 57.25, 3. Swarts, De Soto, 58.62, 4. Balman, Manhattan, 1:02.62, 5. Tait, De Soto, 1:07.70.
500 freestyle — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:21.00, 2. Espinosa, Topeka West, 5:46.66, 3. Butler, De Soto, 5:59.00, 4. Inman, Manhattan, 6:21.89, 5. Hamilton, Washburn Rural, 7:02.75.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Manhattan, 1:50.32, 2. Junction City, 1:59.10, 3. Topeka West, 2:01.88, 4. Manhattan, 2:02.07, 5. De Soto, 2:02.30.
100 backstroke — 1. Grace, Seaman, 1:02.66, 2. Conley, Manhattan, 1:15.28, 3. Toland, Topeka High, 1:17.21, 4. Tarter, Manhattan, 1:18.28, 5. Ippel, De Soto, 1:20.00.
100 breaststroke — 1. A. Walz, Seaman, 1:08.31, 2. Perez, Manhattan, 1:11.26, 3. Grace, Seaman, 1:14.69, 4. Richardson, Southeast of Saline, 1:21.72, 5. Toland, Topeka High, 1:24.83.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Seaman, 3:49.48, 2. Manhattan, 4:07.30, 3. De Soto, 4:16.42, 4. Topeka West, 4:36.98, 5. Hayden, 4:44.32.