The Manhattan High boys’ swim team walked away from this weekend’s state championship with multiple finals appearance and one medal.
Manhattan High finished 13th with 57 team points.
Junior Mitchell Bunger was the lone MHS swimmer to come away with any hardware, finishing sixth in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:54.14.
Bunger also finished 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.66) and was member of two relay teams that made finals.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of freshman Ethan Balman, freshman Samson Staedtler, freshman Will Graves and Bunger finished 13th with a time of 1:34.09 and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Bunger, Balman, freshman Max Steffensmeier and Staedtler finished 13th with a time of 3:27.54.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Steffensmeier, Graves, Balman and Staedtler finished 11th with a time of 1:43.06.
Graves made the finals in two individual events as well, finishing 11th in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:02.5 and 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.28).
Balman finished 16th in the 100-yard butterfly (56.46).
Senior diver Zeke Kohl finished 18th overall in the 1-meter dive with a score of 226.85. Kohl missed out on the finals by a little under 30 points.
Everyone but Kohl will be back for the Indians next season as the young Manhattan swimmers will try to build on the success from this season.