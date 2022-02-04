Manhattan High swimmers walked away with 10 top-five finishes at the Emporia High Invite on Jan. 29.
The Indians finished third overall as a team out of 11 teams.
Freshman Max Steffensmeier led the way, finishing first in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:16.59.
Senior diver Zeke Kohl finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 379.2.
Kohl has not had as much regular practice time as his teammates or other divers around the state since he has to travel to Topeka since there isn’t a diving well in the Manhattan area, but he’s made the most out of the time that he’s had.
“Zeke doesn’t have any fear with diving which is not the most common thing,” head coach Alex Brown said. “If he’s got a hard dive, he’ll go throw it and if flops or messes up, he just gets right back up. That’s part of why he’s been sucessful despite his circumstances.”
Freshman Ethan Balman finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.44.
Freshman Will Graves finished second in the 500-yard freestyle 5:10.17 followed closely by fellow-Indian Mitchell Bunger (5:16.19).
The junior has had a bit of an adjustment period this year, going from two years of being one of the younger varsity swimmers to being the lone underclassmen among five freshmen.
“He’s had to really be our leader,” Brown said. “He’s really been swimming well. He’s had some races that he’s not happy with, nut I just tell him, comparing to where he was at this time last year, he’s ahead in several things. I’m excited to see him swim tapered at league and state. He’s responded really well to that in the past and I don’t see that changing.”
Graves also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.44.
The 400-yard freestyle relay of Bunger, Balman, Steffensmeier and Graves finished second in the 400-yard relay (3:40.25).
The 200-yard medley relay of Steffensmeier, Graves, Balman and Keld Pia finished third with a time of 1:50.66.
Bunger finished third in the 200-yard freestyle (1:55.80) and Kaiser Wymer finished two spot behind him in fifth with a time of 2:07.37.
The freshman group of Steffensmeier, Graves, Balman, Pia and Wymer have grown leaps and bounds since the start of the season, Brown said, and their competitive fire has propelled them further than the average freshman.
“They’re pretty competitive,” Brown said. “And sometimes young athletes, especially 14 and 15-year-olds, don’t necessarily know how to be competitive and fight. It’s not that they don’t try, but they don’t know the drive. So that’s something that’s impressed me a lot. The times that they’ve putting up at this point are excellent, well beyond what most freshman would hit at their peak. We just hope to see that continue into league next week.”
Up next, Manhattan will compete at the Centennial League meet at Hummer Park in Topeka on Thursday.