The Manhattan High swim and dive team finished sixth in Saturday's Lansing Relays, scoring 74 points. Lansing won the nine-team meet with 158.5 points.
Because of how recency of the Manhattan's added the meet to its schedule — the Indians finalized it Tuesday — the team only had 11 swimmers compete.
Manhattan's highest finish came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, when the foursome of Mitchell Bunger, Payton Mills, Igor Sheshukov and Chris Bedros swam the race in 3:43.50. Mill Valley's relay team won the race in 3:37.82.
Manhattan also performed well in the 200-yard medley relay, placing third behind St. James Academy and Shawnee Mission Northwest after completing the race in 1:51.31.
MHS had just one other top-five finish on the day, placing fifth in the 100-yard freestyle relay. The group of Sean Hackenberg, Thomas Craig, Ethan Garren and Sheshukov put down a 49.75-second time, finishing behind one Shawnee Mission Northwest team in first, St. James Academy, Mill Valley and then a second Shawnee Mission Northwest squad.
Manhattan will next take to the pool against Shawnee Mission South on Dec. 16 at Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center.