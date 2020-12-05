Chris Bedros competes in the 100 yard butterfly.

Chris Bedros competes in the 100 yard butterfly in February. Bedros was part of the 11-person Manhattan contingent to compete Saturday in the Lansing relays.

 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

The Manhattan High swim and dive team finished sixth in Saturday's Lansing Relays, scoring 74 points. Lansing won the nine-team meet with 158.5 points.

Because of how recency of the Manhattan's added the meet to its schedule — the Indians finalized it Tuesday — the team only had 11 swimmers compete.

Manhattan's highest finish came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, when the foursome of Mitchell Bunger, Payton Mills, Igor Sheshukov and Chris Bedros swam the race in 3:43.50. Mill Valley's relay team won the race in 3:37.82.

Manhattan also performed well in the 200-yard medley relay, placing third behind St. James Academy and Shawnee Mission Northwest after completing the race in 1:51.31. 

MHS had just one other top-five finish on the day, placing fifth in the 100-yard freestyle relay. The group of Sean Hackenberg, Thomas Craig, Ethan Garren and Sheshukov put down a 49.75-second time, finishing behind one Shawnee Mission Northwest team in first, St. James Academy, Mill Valley and then a second Shawnee Mission Northwest squad.

Manhattan will next take to the pool against Shawnee Mission South on Dec. 16 at Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center. 