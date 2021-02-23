Manhattan High defensive lineman Damian Ilalio was honored at the school Tuesday morning after becoming the team’s 61st representative to earn a place in the annual Shrine Bowl.
Ilalio said he is excited for the chance to play in the Shrine Bowl — and it has nothing to do with anything on the field.
“Being honest, in the beginning, I wasn’t planning on (playing) in the Shrine Bowl. I didn’t know what it was; I thought it was just an all-star game,” Ilalio said. “Then I found out about the purpose of it, how it helps those who are less fortunate. I really felt like I could use my platform and my skills for something a lot bigger than football. I really appreciate the opportunity to be able to help people less fortunate than me. I appreciate the opportunity to play with great players. I think it will be an amazing experience.”
“I have teammates who have talked about it. I talked to them about it, and they said they made friends that will probably last for a lifetime. It is a really special experience. I am really honored to represent Manhattan, and to show everybody what it (means) to be an Indian.”
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound Ilalio said Manhattan “is my home.” The winner of the 2019 Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year award, Ilalio said nothing he’s accomplished during his high school career would have been possible if not for those around him.
“Everybody here has just supported me so much throughout my journey,” said Ilalio, who is a member of Kansas State football’s 2021 signing class. “I never could have done it without my coaches and without my teammates. I will be carrying those experiences and those memories with me into the game, just to show how much I appreciate them. I am mostly doing it for them. I want to represent Manhattan as best I can in anything I do — especially in this all-star game.”
Ilalio also is the No. 1 wrestler on Manhattan’s varsity team. His career on the mat will end Saturday at the Class 6A state tournament in Park City.
The Shrine Bowl will be contested June 26 at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.
It will mark Ilalio’s last high school football game before he joins K-State’s program.
“It will be a really good stamp on my high school career,” Ilalio said. “It will be a great way to end it. It has been a long time coming. It has been a whole four years. To end it in an all-star game, for the betterment of raising awareness of people in the hospital, I think that is just a great way to end (my high school career). I feel like I can really be proud of myself and what I have been able to do these past four years.”
As proud as Ilalio is of his own achievements, that pales in comparison to his mother’s satisfication.
“(Damian) always has a special place in my heart,” she said. “I am beyond (proud). I do not have the words to express it. I am really excited and proud of him. He is an awesome kid.”