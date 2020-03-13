The closure of the Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools will affect Manhattan High’s spring sports.
Sports will be included in the closure, according to assistant superintendent Eric Reid. Members of the Riley County Health Department delivered the order for the district to close until March 30 to the school board during Friday’s special meeting.
"This should apply to activities and extra curriculars as well," Reid said at the end of the meeting. "I know that question will still come up. Can we still have softball practice? Can we have practice? The answer is no."
Spring sports games were set to start on March 24 with girls’ swimming and diving. There are five varsity competitions currently scheduled for MHS before the scheduled March 30 resumption.
The games include two girls’ swimming and diving meets, one track and field meet, one softball game and one girls’ soccer game. At the time of writing there hadn’t been an announcement as to whether or not the competitions will be rescheduled.
Manhattan started its spring sports practices March 1. Now, the MHS teams will have to wait until the end of the month to retake the field.
Riley County Health Department administrator Julie Gibbs delivered the order for the school district to close when Reid asked if the department was giving a recommendation or an order. A recommendation could have led to the voluntary closing of schools (what happens during snow days), while the order leads to a required closure.
The district’s closure is the result of concerns over the spread of COVID-19. At the time of writing, there were six confirmed cases in Kansas. There are no confirmed cases in Manhattan.
Board members took the action in hopes the closure would preemptively curtail the affects of the virus when or if it affects Manhattan.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has yet to announce if the virus will impact spring sports competition across the state. The KSHSAA did cancel the remainder of its basketball tournaments Thursday night.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.