The Manhattan High softball team was going to be young this season. But that doesn’t mean it was going to be a campaign consisted solely of growing pains.
The Indians’ freshman class was talented, according to head coach Connie Miller. It came with travel softball experience, allowing Miller and her staff to take a more aggressive approach with the team than is usually the case for teams fielding a large number of underclassmen.
“I think if it was a group with little-to-no competitive experience, I would be much more concerned,” Miller said. “We were hoping this year to move at a quicker pace with this group because of the experience they brought to the table. It’s unfortunate that we’ll miss this opportunity.”
However, the future became much less bright for the Indians two weeks before their first game.
With the team on spring break, the coronavirus pandemic hit Kansas and the rest of the country. With professional and collegiate leagues grinding to a halt to slow the spread of the virus, Miller saw the writing on the wall for what was in store for the softball season.
“We had some indication that we might have some postponement,” Miller said. “Early on, we weren’t entirely sure how that was going to shake out. But we had an idea or a feeling that it might be impacted.”
The final result was worse than what Miller originally expected. The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled its spring sports season one day after Gov. Laura Kelly called for all Kansas schools to close to in-person classes for the remainder of the school year.
Miller heard the news while sitting in her office. While her team may have been young, there still were seniors on the squad who saw their final chance to play evaporate.
“It was a disappointment,” Miller said. “Although understandable, your heart aches for those seniors that this might have been their last time to actually play the sport in an organized, competitive (setting). It’s sad for them.”
Miller hasn’t had a chance to speak with her team in person since the season’s cancellation. Instead, she’s had to communicate her message to the players electronically.
“We’re just encouraging them to find the silver lining and do what’s right and do things because they know they’re right,” Miller said. “That’s always been our message: ‘Don’t do it because I’m watching you. Do it because it’s the right thing to do.’ I think that’s the message that we still continue to preach.”
Doing the right thing will be essential for the team’s future prospects, as its young core will have to wait another year to gain experience at the high school level. Instead of ironing out youth-related issues this season, the Indians will have to wait until next year to truly know what they have on the field.
Despite not being able to see much of her team before KSHSAA’s decision to cancel the spring sports season, Miller already had started to identify strengths of her team. In particular, she liked the Indians’ chances in the circle, as MHS appeared to have depth in its pitching staff.
“In our sport, pitching is such a high-profile position and is definitely a spot for athletes you hope you get,” Miller said. “By first appearance, it looked like we’d have several options at that position that could step in and contribute. We were pretty excited about the prospect of that.”
Now, Miller will have to wait one year and hope her returning players can continue to develop in their summer leagues, barring their own cancellation because of the virus.
“I think we’ll be able to pick right up next year,” Miller said. “Hopefully their summer seasons won’t be completely squashed and we’ll see them again next spring when they’re sophomores. Hopefully we can just pick right up where we left off and move forward.”