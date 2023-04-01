03292023-mer-spt-mhssb-11
Manhattan High's Takara Kolterman hits during a game against Great Bend on March 28 at Twin Oaks Sports Complex. The Indians swept Topeka High in Topeka on Friday. 

TOPEKA — 55 mph winds at Hummer Park in Topeka didn't phase the unbeaten Manhattan High softball squad. Instead, the Indians stepped up to the task of facing Centennial League foe and two-time defending Class 6A state champion Topeka High Friday night.

After Manhattan (6-0) run-ruled the Trojans 15-3 in six innings in game one, the Indians pulled off a gusty performance in game two, led by senior pitcher Kierra Goos and the bat of senior Takara Kolterman in a 14-12 extra-innings brawl. 

