TOPEKA — 55 mph winds at Hummer Park in Topeka didn't phase the unbeaten Manhattan High softball squad. Instead, the Indians stepped up to the task of facing Centennial League foe and two-time defending Class 6A state champion Topeka High Friday night.
After Manhattan (6-0) run-ruled the Trojans 15-3 in six innings in game one, the Indians pulled off a gusty performance in game two, led by senior pitcher Kierra Goos and the bat of senior Takara Kolterman in a 14-12 extra-innings brawl.
The offense tallied 29 runs with 33 hits in 15 innings of play. In the first game, Manhattan cruised with 15 runs on 17 hits and finished the second with 14 runs on 16 hits.
"We hit the ball well all day today," said Manhattan head coach Connie Miller. "Sometimes you worry about that if you hit as good as you did in the first game, you worry about a falloff in the second game, and we didn't have that. We put a run up in every inning, except two, so it was good."
The Goos got loose under the lights. The senior star pitcher got the win in both games in jaw-dropping fashion. In the first game, Goos pitched all six innings giving up three runs with four hits while striking out 13 batters and giving up two walks.
Goos came in as a reliever at the beginning of the eighth inning of game two when the contest was knotted up 12-12. In two innings of work, Goos faced eight batters without allowing a hit. The senior struck out four batters and walked two.
Miller called Goos the best pitcher in the state, and the senior showed just that.
"I'm proud of my teammates for hyping me up," Goos said. "I've been battling through some personal issues with aches and pains. My teammates were there for me and kept me upbeat. I was really proud of the way that they backed me up on the field and at the plate. I did my best to help them out with pitching."
Game 1
Manhattan's 9-run inning in the top of the sixth put the game out of reach and slammed the door on hopes of a Topeka High comeback.
After the Indians struck first after an RBI single from junior Anna Wollenberg, Topeka High answered with two runs in the bottom of the first. The two runs came from an RBI double from sophomore Jo'Mhara Benning and an RBI single from freshman Taimane Isaia to give the Trojans a 2-1 advantage.
In the top of the second inning, Manhattan had three consecutive RBI doubles in a row. Kolterman, junior McKenzie Reid and freshman Kat Ball each came up with a two-bagger to extend the lead to 4-2.
The Indians went scoreless in the next two innings while Topeka High added a run in the third. Senior and University of Illinois signee Adisyn Caryl smacked a triple to the outfield fence and came home on a passed ball to decrease Topeka High's deficit to 4-3.
However, the Trojans had a costly error in the top of the fifth inning which gave Manhattan a bit of separation. After a hit by junior Jaden McGee, the Trojans overthrew their first basemen and had another throwing mishap, which brought in Indian senior Avery Hafliger and junior Taylor Riffel home to give Manhattan a 6-3 lead.
The floodgates opened for Manhattan in the sixth inning when the Indians put nine runs on the board. Junior Raegan Neitzel, Wollenberg, Hafliger, Reid and McGee brought in seven combined runs off of RBIs.
"We are trying to just play it one pitch at a time," Goos said. "We want to focus on the little things. Staying positive is really important in a game of failure. I'm really proud of the team for their focus. They're hitting the ball well and are psyched up at the plate. I'm just proud of them."
Topeka High wouldn't get the three runs necessary to escape a run-rule, and Manhattan would win the first game of the twinbill, 15-3.
Game 2
Manhattan didn't waste any time putting a run on the board in the second contest. Kolterman drove in Reid on an RBI single after Reid got on the basepaths with a double.
Three runners were on base for Manhattan in the inning, but three strikeouts from Isaia put out the fire and kept Manhattan to a 1-0 lead at the end of the top of the first inning.
Topeka High's momentum from its defensive efforts from the top half of the inning segued to its offense in the bottom of the first. Leadoff hitter Quincy Smith got on base with a single, and Caryl followed up with a single of her own.
An error in the infield from Manhattan stretched Caryl's single to three bags, and Smith would come home. Then, Caryl would score on a passed ball, and Topeka High gained a 2-1 lead from it.
Ball would bring McGee home in the second inning to tie the contest up, 2-2. Manhattan would slam its foot on the gas in the top of the third inning with a 4-run inning, also sparked by a Kolterman triple.
An error helped Manhattan for a run while Neitzel brought in Kolterman off of a fielder's choice. Then senior Alice Burgess would bring in a runner off of a sacrifice fly, and finally, McGee's RBI single added the fourth run to give Manhattan a 6-2 lead.
Topeka High wouldn't give up, though. The Trojans' high-powered offense gained three runs in the bottom of the third. The three runs were powered by Isaia's first 2-run home run of the night and an RBI single from Alvarez trimmed their deficit to 6-5.
Manhattan's offense came up big again with a three-run, top of the fourth inning. A Trojan error and two sacrifice flies from Goos and Burgess boosted the Indians to a 9-5 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
Topeka High cashed in with its explosive offense, putting five runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Isaia's second 2-run homerun, Caryl's 2-run triple and an Alvarez RBI gave Topeka High its first lead since the first inning, 10-9.
"Taimane (Isaia) did a great job, as a freshman, putting up those two home runs for us," said Topeka High head coach Shane Miles. "Adisyn (Caryl) will be there, and we know what we are going to get out of her. We got some good swings from the top and bottom of the lineup. It was also good for us to get production from our young kids at the bottom of the order."
Topeka High's lead was short lived. Manhattan got a pair of runs from Topeka's third defensive error and an RBI double from Reid. Manhattan regained the lead, 11-10, in the top of the fifth.
Topeka High committed another error at the top of the sixth and kept the inning alive with two outs for the Indians. Manhattan capitalized with an RBI double from Hafliger to extend its lead, 12-10, putting immense pressure on Topeka High to keep up in the shootout.
Topeka High answered the call at the bottom of the sixth. With a combination of RBIs from Isaia and Beall and Manhattan's first error, the game became tied at 12.
Neither team could score in the seventh inning, which put the game into extras. And similar to the seventh, Topeka High nor Manhattan could break the tie in the eighth inning.
At the top of the ninth, Manhattan created some space. Kolterman delivered with an RBI single, and Topeka High committed another error, putting Manhattan ahead 14-12 going into the bottom of the ninth.
After walking Topeka High twice in a row, Goos would shut down the 7-9 batters with three strikeouts to give Manhattan a 14-12 victory in game two.
"It was just gutty, and it was just (Goos)," Miller said. "It's exactly what we expect of her and what she expects in herself. If she would've done anything differently, I would have been shocked. She's just that reliable."
Next for the Indians, Manhattan will host Centennial League foe Junction City (6-0) in a doubleheader battle of the unbeaten teams.
"Our focus this season is to just take it one thing at a time," Miller said. "We take things one inning at a time, whether it's on defense or offense. We just try to put it all together when it's time."