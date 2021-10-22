In this file photo, Manhattan senior Marco Zambrano (12) reacts after sailing a shot over the goal against Wichita Northwest Tuesday evening. The Indians lost 3-1 at Shawnee Heights on Thursday to close out the regular season.
Manhattan High boys’ soccer wrapped up the regular season Thursday with a 3-1 loss at Shawnee Heights.
The Indians (10-5-1) fell behind 3-0 before a goal from senior Marco Zambrono with 17:36 to play found the back of a net. Fellow senior Ibrahim Ciftci earned the assist off a cross.
Shawnee Heights (14-2-0) scored first at the 22:30 mark of the first half, after Manhattan turned over the ball following a goal kick.
Several saves from MHS goalkeeper Lance Scudder kept the Thunderbirds off the board through the first half and into the second until Shawnee Heights scored its second goal on a penalty kick.
Heights scored a final time with 32:15 to play.
Manhattan now heads into regional play, where it will host as the sixth-seed overall in the west region of Class 6A.
Official matchups have not been released as of press time, but they should play 11-seed Wichita Heights (7-6-3) — a team they’ve played twice, tying 1-1 on Aug. 31 and losing 5-2 on Sept. 6 — on Tuesday at Bishop Stadium at 6 p.m.
The winner of that match-up will the winner of No. 3 Wichita North (14-1-1) and No. 14 Topeka High (8-6-2).