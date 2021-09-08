Manhattan High players knew what week it was the moment they stepped off the field at Buffalo Stadium following their 21-6 season-opening win over Garden City last week.
There’s a little extra tinge in the air during Silver Trophy week, and despite the talk of wanting to treat it just like any other game, with No. 5 in 6A Junction City coming to town, it’s hard to pretend that Friday’s matchup doesn’t mean just a little bit more.
“We all want it,” senior lineman Cade McIlvaine said. “Coming though the summer and into this year, this is what we’ve wanted and this is what we’ve been pushing for.”
The Indians, ranked ninth in the 6A, fell 36-29 last year versus a Junction City team that was loaded offensively with veteran playmakers across the board, like quarterback Andrew Khoury, running back D.J. Giddens and wide receivers Russell Wilkey and Marcello Bussey.
The Blue Jays graduated almost all of their offensive production and yet, last week, they marched into Topeka and thrashed the Trojans, playing just one half because of inclement weather and winning 34-0.
“From what I can tell from the one film we have of them, they’ve just reloaded,” MHS head coach Joe Schartz said.
David Rowell, a 6-foot-4 senior, takes Khoury’s place in the pocket and had an electrifying debut, going 7-for-14 for 134 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing for 55 yards and a score on the ground, all in the span of two quarters.
Rowell has weapons to spare as T.J. Jones, Randall Banks, Xavion Felton and Tyree Holloway are all in his arsenal led by Jones who is a bruiser at 6 feet and 200 pounds.
“Any time you have that kind of size and athleticism at the quarterback and running back positions, that’s going to be a tough offense to stop,” Schartz said.
The Manhattan defense excelled last week, smothering Garden City and holding the hosts to 170 total yards, including just 58 through the year on 3-for-5 passing. The Buffaloes weren’t comfortable trying to attack MHS through the air, but, fittingly, the Blue Jays will have no problem taking to the sky.
“Defensively, we’re going to need to stop the run, but Junction City poses more of a threat in the pass game,” Schartz said. “Our secondary has a lot of experience and they’re going to have to come through and make some big plays and run with Junction City’s receivers to defend the pass, which is something they really didn’t have to do last week. So it’s a little bit of an added challenge.”
Manhattan’s offensive line was a positive last week after a dominant performance, leading the way to 247 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The line will be challenged once again Friday, as Junction City brings experience, size and speed, led up front by senior tackle Rudy Vargas and junior tackle Elijah Clarke-Boyd and off the edge by senior linebacker Keghan McConnell.
“They’re a little bit faster than Garden was last week,” McIlvaine said. “So we really have to work on winning our blocks, because we’re going to have to run up the middle more than running it to the outside. One of our main things this week is getting off the ball. We’ve just got to go forward.”
Despite the near shutout (the Buffaloes scored their lone touchdown with 30 seconds left in the game) the Indians still see themselves as works in progress after one game. The belief in what the team could be still is high.
“That wasn’t even the best that we could play,” senior tight end Trey Holloway said. “We just played good but seeing how we dominated in the line of scrimmage, it just showed how much we had in us. We have the potential to completely blow out teams.”
It’s also not lost on many of the Manhattan players that most, if not all, of the online football rankings across the state have their rivals perched just above them in Class 6A.
“We just want to show them who we are,” Holloway said. “They’re ranked higher than us. We want to show that we deserve that spot.”
If patterns hold, fans will be in for a fun one, final score aside. Nine of the last 12 matchups between the two schools have been decided by a touchdown or less, and one of the three match-ups that didn’t fall into that category was an eight-point Manhattan win in 2011.
“The Junction City game is always going to be a close, highly competitive, highly spirited game,” Schartz said. “It doesn’t matter what the other opponent has.”
The Indians and Blue Jays begin the battle for Silver Trophy at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Stadium.