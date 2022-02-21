Nine Manhattan High wrestlers are headed to state after a fourth-place team finish in the Class 6A west regional at Wichita-Southeast High School last weekend.
Three Indians earned regional championships, led by Easton Taylor (39-3), ranked first in 6A, who beat Derby’s Tate Rusher, ranked second, by a 36-3 major decision in the 138-pound championship match.
Two hundred and twenty pound senior Talique Houston (39-6), ranked sixth in 6A, pinned Derby’s Miles Wash in 5:10 to win his first regional crown and Tucker Brunner (28-16) beat Garden City’s Colin Kleysteuber, ranked third, in 5:10 because of an injury default.
Senior Blaisen Bammes (39-6), ranked first, fell short of a regional title of his own, falling by 8-1 decision to Derby’s Knowlyn Egan, ranked second, in the championship bout.
Jameal Agnew (23-20) placed third after beating Dodge City’s Frio Vontress by 6-2 decision in the 126-pound third-place match.
Jaxon Vikander (31-12), ranked third, also finished third after pinning Dodge City’s Roman Loya, ranked fourth, in 2:43 in the consolation final.
Jantzen Borge (17-5) and Logan Lagerman (24-13) also advanced to the consolation final. Borge (113 pounds) fell to Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison, ranked second, by pin in 2:10 and Lagerman (120 pounds) lost to Washburn Rural’s Henri McGivern, ranked fifth, by 6-3 decision.
Isaac Sinks (23-12), ranked fifth, finished fifth in his first action after missing time with an injury. Sinks, a 160-pound sophomore, pinned Lawrence-Free State’s Zach Shepley, ranked sixth, in 4:59.
The Indians went into the second day in second place behind Washburn Rural but both Dodge City and Derby slipped ahead, each topping Manhattan by 10 points or less.
Washburn Rural, the defending 6A state champions, won the regional with 205 points.
The Indians will now travel down to Hartman Arena in Park City on Friday and Saturday for the 6A state tournament.
AREA SCHOOLS:
Wamego qualified six wrestlers for state on Saturday at the 4A regional tournament in Abilene.
Undefeated junior Hayden Oviatt (29-0), ranked first, led the way with a regional championship followed by third-place finishes Thomas McIntyre (19-6) and Jake Meyer (25-11), ranked sixth.
Drew Brown (25-10), Nick Cruickshank (23-10) and Tayke Weber (30-11) all finished fourth.
As a team, Wamego finished sixth with 115.5 points.
Rock Creek also competed in Abilene and walked away with just one state qualifier. Cooper Bittle (30-14) finished fourth after falling to Clay Center’s Braylon Berry in the 195-pound third-place match.
Wamego and Rock Creek will compete in the 4A state tournament at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina on Friday and Saturday.
Riley County competed in the 3-2-1A regional in Hillsboro and qualified two wrestlers for state.
Samson Waggoner (24-9) finished second after falling to Southeast of Saline’s Mac Chambers in the 160-pound championship match.
Jackson Shanahan (13-25) placed fourth after a loss in the 195-pound third-place match to Council Grove’s Holden Ziegler.
Lastly, Wabaunsee’s Weston Johnson won a regional title at the 3-2-1A regional at Silver Lake after getting a 6-5 decision win over Sabetha’s Kellen Menold.
The Falcon and the Charger qualifiers will travel to Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays for the 3-2-1A state tournament on Friday.
Manhattan High individual results:
106
Jason Lucas (10-17) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 — Grayson Hagen (Lawrence-Free State) 30-11 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 10-17 (Fall 1:36)
Cons. Round 1 — Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 10-17 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Jamal Garrett (Wichita-West) 18-9 won by fall over Jason Lucas (Manhattan) 10-17 (Fall 2:10)
113
Jantzen Borge (17-5) placed fourth and scored 17 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 17-5 won by fall over Trinity Willis (Haysville-Campus) 10-10 (Fall 1:41)
Quarterfinal — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 17-5 won by major decision over Cole Molloy (Derby) 30-9 (MD 11-2)
Semifinal — Nolan Bradley (Lawrence-Free State) 37-4 won by major decision over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 17-5 (MD 8-0)
Cons. Semi — Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 17-5 won by fall over Dylan Wainscott (Dodge City) 21-18 (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match — Jonathan Morrison (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 35-6 won by fall over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan) 17-5 (Fall 2:10)
120
Logan Lagerman (24-13) placed fourth and scored 14 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 24-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 24-13 won by decision over Zac Petrusky (Junction City) 29-5 (Dec 4-3)
Semifinal — Dylan Sheler (Haysville-Campus) 31-4 won by fall over Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 24-13 (Fall 1:28)
Cons. Semi — Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 24-13 won by fall over Raymond INJ DEF Hernandez (Dodge City) 21-20 (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match — Henri McGivern (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 18-7 won by decision over Logan Lagerman (Manhattan) 24-13 (Dec 6-3)
126
Jameal Agnew (23-20) placed third and scored 17 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 23-20 won by fall over Edgar Armenta (Wichita-North) 7-23 (Fall 4:57)
Quarterfinal — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 23-20 won by decision over D‘onte Goodman (Lawrence-Free State) 24-16 (Dec 4-0)
Semifinal — Jacob Tangpricha (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 31-6 won by major decision over Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 23-20 (MD 10-2)
Cons. Semi — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 23-20 won by major decision over Jase Anderson (Hutchinson) 23-14 (MD 14-6)
3rd Place Match — Jameal Agnew (Manhattan) 23-20 won by decision over Frio Vontress (Dodge City) 25-15 (Dec 6-2)
132
Ben Uher (6-5) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 — Kade Smith (Hutchinson) 31-13 won by fall over Ben Uher (Manhattan) 6-5 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 — Robert Corrales (Garden City) 15-25 won by fall over Ben Uher (Manhattan) 6-5 (Fall 2:40)
138
Easton Taylor (39-3) placed first and scored 29 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 39-3 won by fall over Keshawn Jeannoel (Wichita-East) 0-6 (Fall 0:53)
Quarterfinal — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 39-3 won by fall over Alex Smith (Topeka) 17-14 (Fall 0:31)
Semifinal — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 39-3 won by fall over Sebastian Rodriguez (Garden City) 31-13 (Fall 0:37)
1st Place Match — Easton Taylor (Manhattan) 39-3 won by major decision over Tate Rusher (Derby) 36-3 (MD 20-6)
145
Blaisen Bammes (36-9) placed second and scored 22 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 36-9 won by fall over Daekwon Armstrong (Hutchinson) 7-11 (Fall 1:04)
Quarterfinal — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 36-9 won by fall over Anthony Petrusky (Junction City) 18-7 (Fall 2:55)
Semifinal — Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 36-9 won by decision over Ismael Ramirez (Dodge City) 19-18 (Dec 5-0)
1st Place Match — Knowlyn Egan (Derby) 34-5 won by decision over Blaisen Bammes (Manhattan) 36-9 (Dec 8-1)
152
Tucker Brunner (28-16) placed first and scored 28 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 28-16 won by fall over Messiah Winn (Wichita-East) 1-4 (Fall 2:30)
Quarterfinal — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 28-16 won by decision over Kristjan Marshall (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 27-17 (Dec 9-4)
Semifinal — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 28-16 won by injury default over Troy Allen (Derby) 24-6 (Inj. 1:01)
1st Place Match — Tucker Brunner (Manhattan) 28-16 won by injury default over Colin Kleysteuber (Garden City) 31-14 (Inj. 5:10)
160
Isaac Sinks (23-12) placed fifth and scored 13 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 23-12 won by fall over Xavier Hurtt (Derby) 13-22 (Fall 4:26)
Quarterfinal — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 23-12 won by decision over Zach Shepley (Lawrence-Free State) 27-13 (Dec 8-5)
Semifinal — Aidan Boline (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 30-6 won by fall over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 23-12 (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Semi — Josh Gonzales (Dodge City) 31-16 won by major decision over Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 23-12 (MD 14-3)
5th Place Match — Isaac Sinks (Manhattan) 23-12 won by fall over Zach Shepley (Lawrence-Free State) 27-13 (Fall 4:59)
170
Landon Dobson (13-25) did not place and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Chase Calhoon (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 18-18 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 13-25 (Fall 1:12)
Cons. Round 1 — Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 13-25 won by fall over Tre‘Shawn James (Topeka) 8-18 (Fall 1:48)
Cons. Round 2 — Angel Leos (Wichita-North) 15-12 won by fall over Landon Dobson (Manhattan) 13-25 (Fall 4:29)
182
Tj Tiede (12-23) did not place.
Champ. Round 1 — Dakota Everett (Wichita-East) 20-4 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 12-23 (Fall 1:44)
Cons. Round 1 — Asa Berry (Wichita-South) 15-13 won by fall over Tj Tiede (Manhattan) 12-23 (Fall 1:16)
195
Jaxon Vikander (31-12) placed third and scored 20 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 31-12 won by fall over Preston Upchurch (Haysville-Campus) 11-22 (Fall 3:51)
Quarterfinal — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 31-12 won by decision over Roman Loya (Dodge City) 31-15 (Dec 13-9)
Semifinal — Matthew Marcum (Lawrence-Free State) 39-5 won by fall over Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 31-12 (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semi — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 31-12 won by fall over Drystan Kelley (Wichita-West) 21-11 (Fall 2:11)
3rd Place Match — Jaxon Vikander (Manhattan) 31-12 won by fall over Roman Loya (Dodge City) 31-15 (Fall 2:43)
220
Talique Houston (39-6) placed first and scored 27 team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 39-6 won by fall over Emmanuel Catalan (Liberal) 3-13 (Fall 0:37)
Quarterfinal — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 39-6 won by major decision over Judah Peterson (Junction City) 15-12 (MD 17-5)
Semifinal — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 39-6 won by decision over Brayden Hill (Garden City) 35-12 (Dec 8-1)
1st Place Match — Talique Houston (Manhattan) 39-6 won by fall over Miles Wash (Derby) 35-10 (Fall 5:10)
285
David Sosanya (12-24) did not place and scored three team points.
Champ. Round 1 — Brycen James (Wichita-West) 17-6 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 12-24 (Fall 3:57)
Cons. Round 1 — David Sosanya (Manhattan) 12-24 won by fall over Nathan Miller (Topeka-Washburn Rural) 2-20 (Fall 0:35)
Cons. Round 2 — Camden Jensen (Hutchinson) 19-10 won by fall over David Sosanya (Manhattan) 12-24 (Fall 2:03)