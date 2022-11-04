Manhattan High outside linebacker Ian McNabb brings down Wichita East wide receiver Ashton White during the Indians’ 48-20 regional round playoff victory over the Blue Aces on Friday night at Bishop Stadium.
Keenan Schartz ran for 208 yards and three scores, and Jason Sanchez added two more touchdowns rushing as Manhattan High football defeated Wichita East 48-20 in the regional round of the 6A playoffs.
The Indians’ offense worked efficiently, scoring on eight of their nine drives and only failing to put up points on their final possession when they ran out the clock. All of their touchdowns and 432 of their 463 yards came on the ground.
Sanchez scored his first touchdown on Manhattan’s first drive, and the defense forced a Blue Aces (6-4) punt. Sanchez reached the end zone again on Manhattan’s next drive, caping off the next Indians (10-0) possession, putting them on top 14-0.
Wichita East went three-and-out and a 2-yard punt set up Braxton Frey with a 20-yard field goal to make it 17-0 with 7:22 to go before halftime.
But the Blue Aces went on a 12-play, 84-yard drive, which ended with a 12-yard pass from quarterback Daeonte’ Mitchell to Marcus White, making it 17-6.
Frey hit a 36-yard field goal to give Manhattan a 20-6 lead at intermission.
Mitchell hit LT Robinson over the middle on third-and-goal from the 14-yard line, cutting the Indians’ lead to one score at 20-12 on Wichita East’s first drive of the third quarter.
But Schartz needed just one play to respond, calling his own number and taking the ball 72 yards to the house.
The Blue Aces drove with the football down to the Manhattan 10-yard line, but Mitchell fumbled and Ben Ervine recovered it for the Indians.
Schartz scored his second touchdown with 10:56 remaining in the game, and his third with 7:03 left in the game to make it 41-12.
The backups got on the board with a Jaydin Hudley 4-yard TD, extending the advantage to 48-12.
Dayontay Standifer scored for Wichita East on a 46-yard catch on a pass from Mitchell with just under three minutes to play.
Manhattan threw the ball just six times, as Schartz went 2-of-6 for 31 yards.
Sanchez finished with 82 yards on 16 carries, while DeAndre Aukland had 71 yards rushing on seven attempts. He did not play in the second half.
The Blue Aces finished with 339 total yards, 274 of which came through the air.
Manhattan will move on to rematch with Wichita Northwest in the sectional round next week at Bishop Stadium. The Grizzlies (8-2) knocked off Junction City 50-27 on Friday. The Indians won the first contest between the two schools 56-28 on Oct. 21.