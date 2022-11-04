Keenan Schartz ran for 208 yards and three scores, and Jason Sanchez added two more touchdowns rushing as Manhattan High football defeated Wichita East 48-20 in the regional round of the 6A playoffs.

The Indians’ offense worked efficiently, scoring on eight of their nine drives and only failing to put up points on their final possession when they ran out the clock. All of their touchdowns and 432 of their 463 yards came on the ground.