Tony Ingram will be taking over as Manhattan High's boys' tennis coach for the 2021 season, according to Manhattan athletic director Mike Marsh.
Ingram has served as Manhattan's girls' tennis coach since 2016. During the 2019 season, Ingram was named the KCTA 6A girls' tennis coach of the year after his team won its league and district titles before placing third in the Class 6A state tournament.
"Tony’s been a fantastic fit for our girls tennis program and I know he’ll do the same thing for our boys team," Marsh said.
Ingram will continue in his role as the girls' tennis coach, as well.
Ingram will be replacing Brandon Starkey, who is leaving his position to move back to his hometown of Wellington to be with his fiancée. The MHS boys' tennis team won five consecutive Centennial League titles, three under Starkey, before the 2020 season was canceled.
