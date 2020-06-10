Manhattan High has moved up its summer activities start date to June 15 from July 1.
The MHS football program announced in a tweet that workouts will start on June 15 and that waivers and registration forms had been sent out through school emails and Canvas to athletes.
Manhattan originally targeted July 1 for its summer activities start date.
"Since students will not be allowed in our buildings through June, it would be inappropriate to have students in the window that KSHSAA is allowing," MHS principal Michael Dorst said during a May 6 Board of Education meeting, which was carried on Facebook Live. "We want to follow the same guidelines we’re asking academically, so we’re pushing that pause button through June."
It is unclear whether workouts will take place inside the MHS buildings or if they will take place outdoors.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association originally allowed schools to start summer activities June 1 provided they received approval from their school board and local health authorities. The Riley County Health Department is currently permitting gatherings of up to 50 people.
This story will be updated.