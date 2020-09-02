Joe Schartz has seen this movie before.
His Manhattan High team is entering the 2020 season having lost its sacks leader in Chandler Marks, leading rusher in BJ Young, stalwart offensive lineman in Sam Shields and one of its emotional leaders in Tyce Hoover. In other words, the Indians have a lot of gaps to fill.
“It’s not a unique situation for us,” Schartz said. “We lose great senior football players every year. It’s just kind of a cycle, where when those seniors graduate, the underclassmen have to step up and fill those gaps.”
Schartz will be counting on a mix of new and old faces to maintain its level of success, which saw the Indians reach the 6A quarterfinals before falling to eventual champion Derby.
“Every year is a new year,” Schartz said. “Every team is a new team. So you have to get started again with building a new team and trying to get the guys to come together to become a team. It’s a difficult task.”
Fortunately for Schartz, he won’t have to rebuild the offense or defense from the ground up. There are a number of familiar faces on both.
Quarterback Dayne Aschenbrenner will command the offense for the third season in a row. While Young led the team with 1,162 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season, Aschenbrenner wasn’t far behind, running for 895 yards and 16 scores.
“That’s where it all starts,” Schartz said. “You hope your quarterback is a true leader, and Dayne is. He has the respect of the whole team, not only because of the plays he can make but because of the person he is. He’s an exceptionally hard worker, he’s very smart and has the respect of the whole team. It’s a great place to start when you’re starting a new team for a new year.”
While Aschenbrenner’s legs played a major role in carrying the team’s offense, there still was room for improvement when it came to moving the ball through the air.
Aschenbrenner only was called upon to pass the ball 74 times in 2019. He completed just over 50% of the attempts, throwing for 656 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.
“I’ve got to throw better,” Aschenbrenner said. “The quarterback’s job is to throw the ball better.”
While MHS did lose its top receiving target — tight end Tyler Higgins — to graduation, the Indians return two starting wide receivers in Joe Hall and Tate Brown. While both struggled to find consistent production in their sophomore years, Hall and Brown will enter their junior seasons with another offseason to build chemistry with Aschenbrenner.
Despite Shields’ departure from the team’s offensive line, the Indians return a strong core in center Jaden Magana, guard Dawson Alesna and Cade Wilson, who Schartz expects to move from guard to tackle.
While Hoover and Marks accounted for almost half of the team’s sacks in 2019, Schartz isn’t too worried about having trouble disrupting other team’s offensive lines. That’s what having a defensive lineman like Kansas State commit Damian Ilalio will do for a team.
Ilalio, the reigning Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year, was second on the team in tackles last season and also recorded 2.5 sacks despite playing on the interior of the defensive line. He has the ability to break offensive game plans, something not lost on his teammates.
“Having Damian up front helps a lot,” defensive back Ty’Zhaun Jackson said. “He’s a threat for a lot of offensive lines. If they try to run the ball, I know he’ll handle it, and that just allows us in the secondary to be more prepared when they pass the ball since the D-line will take care of the run.”
Ilalio will be joined by DaShawn Edwards and Darius O’Connell. Edwards takes over one of the team’s outside linebacker positions after starting on the defensive line last season, while O’Connell will continue to man the team’s nose guard position to allow Ilalio to shift along the defensive line. Together, the group should be able to provide interior and outside pressure.
The team’s one wild-card position group is its secondary. Jackson is the team’s lone returning starter, leaving Schartz to find three new playmakers from the underclassmen ranks.
Jackson has been instrumental in getting the new group up to speed, making himself available to teammates to answer any questions they may have.
“Since I’ve been through the process, I just lead the guys along the way and help when they need help,” Jackson said. “For example, our coverages are kind of hard to pick up on, so what I did to help is send out videos and ask if they had questions and what they needed help with.”
With the amount of returners expected to take steps forward, Schartz isn’t worried about his team taking a step back. Manhattan’s goals will be the same as they are every year: to compete for a league title and make a deep run into the postseason.
“It’s one day at a time, one week at a time,” Schartz said. “Our goal every week is to go 1-0. You have to keep your focus on what you can control and work hard to get better. That’s always been our focus. We don’t like to focus on the end of the season. We have to focus on this practice and this game. If we keep that focus, we’ll get better as the season goes along and we’ll see what happens once the playoffs get here.”