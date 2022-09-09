Manhattan High defensive back Max Stanard avoids Topeka High defender Peyton Wheat on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown during the Indians’ 59-7 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz moves past Topeka High defender Isaiah Kincade (21) during the first half Friday night at Bishop Stadium. Schartz had 62 yards on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Manhattan High defensive back Max Stanard avoids Topeka High defender Peyton Wheat on a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown during the Indians’ 59-7 win over the Trojans on Friday night at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan High quarterback Keenan Schartz moves past Topeka High defender Isaiah Kincade (21) during the first half Friday night at Bishop Stadium. Schartz had 62 yards on seven carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Manhattan High football scored touchdowns in all three phases of the game in a 59-7 evisceration of Topeka High Friday night.
Junior linebacker Chris Dunnigan returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown, junior safety Max Stanard took a punt 50 yards to the house and the Indians (2-0) scored six offensive touchdowns.
The Manhattan defense suffocated the Trojans (0-2) offense, allowing just 114 total yards and -1 yard rushing.
However, the evening began inauspiciously for Manhattan, which fumbled the opening kickoff. The Trojans recovered the ball at the Indians 26-yard line but went 11 yards in the wrong direction before turning it over on downs.
On the next play, junior wide receiver Charles Morgan took a handoff 63 yards for a touchdown, putting Manhattan up 8-0 after the 2-point conversion.
Dunnigan recorded his pick-six on the second play of Topeka High’s next drive, and the Indians suddenly led 15-0 after running just a single play on offense.
Stanard’s punt-return score made it 35-0 with 4:44 left in the second quarter.
Manhattan led 42-0 at halftime, scoring on all of its offensive drives in the first half. By that point in the game, the Indians had outgained the Trojans 295-9. They had a 247-0 advantage in the running game.
Topeka High got on the board with an 11-play, 92-yard drive to open the third quarter. Trojans quarterback Peyton Wheat capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown scamper.
Manhattan responded on the next play from scrimmage, when senior running back DeAndre Aukland took a handoff 74 yards around the right side for the touchdown, making it 49-7 with 6:56 left in the third.
Senior kicker/wide receiver Braxton Frey drilled a 35-yard field goal to drive the score up to 52-7 and initiate the running clock late in the third quarter.
The Indians began cycling in their backups, and, with sophomore Carter Aslin in at quarterback, scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaydin Hudley to top off the game’s scoring.
Manhattan finished with 460 total yards and 384 yards rushing.
Senior quarterback Keenan Schartz scored twice on the ground to go with 62 yards rushing on seven carries. He also went 4-of-8 passing for 48 yards.
Senior running back Jason Sanchez put up a rushing touchdown, racking up 69 yards rushing on seven carries, and 12 yards receiving on two catches.
Aukland had 127 yards rushing on three carries.
Junior defensive lineman Clayton Frehn had a solo sack, while senior wide receiver Jaxon Bowles and junior defensive lineman Logan Stevens combined on a sack.
The Indians will return to the field next Friday when they make the long road trip to Hays.