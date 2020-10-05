The Manhattan High girls' tennis team has turned into something of a dynasty when it comes to league-play.
The Indians captured their third straight Centennial League championship Monday in Topeka, scoring 66 points to No. 2 Seaman's 60 points. Jill Harkin also won the Centennial League's singles championship.
"Appreciate that the girls are playing well right now and as I said before, we want to play our best tennis in October," head coach Tony Ingram said. "Right now, we’re doing that. It was a good day for them. Everybody, with where they were seeded, is exactly where they landed in their finishing. It was a good day, another step forward and we’ll get ready for regionals Friday."
Manhattan had a good idea the tournament was within its reach following the pool play section of the tournament. However, there was a little bit of drama as the tournament wore on.
The tournament's fate appeared up in the air for a brief moment when Manhattan's No. 2 double's team of Ava Bahr and Cooper Lohman lost in a tiebreaker to Hayden's No. 2 doubles team to finish sixth instead of fifth.
"We were a little worried at that point and there were some emotions," Ingram said. "I think some of the emotions (stemmed from) having the opportunity to win, and they’ve improved a lot in the last two or three weeks, but the opportunity to win plus doing enough to win overall."
However, the remainder of the team soon put those fears to rest. The team's No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Loub and Maura Weins fought their way to finish fourth, while No. 2 doubles player Kayla Lei took third.
However, the star of the day was Jill Harkin. Harkin continued the domination she has shown all season, improving her record to 26-0 on her way to winning the tournament's title.
"She’s a phenomenal player," Ingram said. "She has her sights set on state and she continues to improve her conditioning and those are things she works on."
Harkin's performance is even more impressive given she is now a known commodity. While she had a hugely successful freshman year, placing third place in the state, she did so while largely under the radar.
Now, teams are actively scheduling around Harkin, trying to figure out how best to pick up points against the Indians without sacrificing their best players to Harkin's ability.
"The experience last year of understanding what high school tennis is about, that’s important," Ingram said. "Last year, she was under the radar. Nobody knew about her. They’d heard of her and didn’t know how good a player she really is. This year, they do."
Now, Ingram hopes the team can transfer its momentum into the post season. MHS starts regional play Friday in Topeka at the Kossover Tennis Center Courts.
"This time of year, there are big matches the girls get in," Ingram said. "Controlling those emotions and consistency. They know consistency usually wins games and both our doubles teams are starting to play consistent. I think today gave us an opportunity to experience that again, as well as our previous tournament at Topeka West."
SCORES
Team Scores
Manhattan 66
Topeka Seaman 60
Hayden 58
Washburn Rural 51
Topeka West 33
Topeka High 32
Junction City 17
Highland Park 7
MHS Individual Results
Jill Harkin, 5-0, 1st place singles
Kayla Lei, 4-1, 3rd place singles
Hannah Loub/Maura Weins, 3-2, 4th place doubles
Ava Bahr/Cooper Lohman, 3-2, 6th place doubles