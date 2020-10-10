Manhattan High girls' tennis seems to be peaking at the perfect time.
MHS was once again dominant on Friday, winning its regional in Topeka. Manhattan's Jill Harkin won the individual singles portion of the tournament and none of Manhattan's players or teams finished below third in their respective brackets.
This is Manhattan's second regional win in a row.
Harkin lost just one game on the day, which happened to come against teammate Kayla Lei in the singles final. After opening on a bye, she defeated her Wichita Heights counterpart 6-0, 6-0 before doing the same against her opponent from Topeka High.
She went on to defeat Lei in the final 6-1, 6-0.
For Lei's part, she didn't lose a single game through the first two rounds, defeating her Derby and Wichita East foes 6-0, 6-0. She then outdueled a Washburn Rural singles player 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 before falling to Harkin in the final.
In doubles, Manhattan's team of Hannah Loub and Maura Wiens took second, going 4-1 on the day.
They opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wichita East doubles team before defeating one of Washburn Rural's teams 6-2, 5-7, 10-4. Loub and Wiens were dominant in their semifinal match, defeating Topeka High 6-1, 6-0.
The came one step short of a regional win, falling to Washburn Rural's other doubles team 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
Manhattan's other doubles team made of Ava Bahr and Cooper Lohman finished third by going 4-1.
After opening the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wichita East, Bahr and Lohman advanced to the semifinal by defeating a Topeka High team 6-2, 6-3. However, they fell 6-2, 6-2 against the Washburn Rural doubles team that eventually won the regional.
Playing in the third place game, Bahr and Lohman won via injury default over Topeka High.
Manhattan will now head to the state tournament at the College Boulevard Activity Center in Olathe. The tournament will take place over two days, with the opening rounds starting Friday and the championships being decided on Saturday.