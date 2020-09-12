It was close, but the Manhattan girls’ tennis team found itself on the right side of the ledger at Saturday’s Emporia Invitational. The Indians narrowly topped Andover, scoring 54 points to Andover’s 53.
“It was a good team win and with this only being our second competition, the girls agreed it is a process and we want to be playing our best in October,” MHS head coach Tony Ingram said in a statement.
Jillian Harkin was near unstoppable, giving up just one game in the singles bracket to finish first. She won 8-0 against Conway Springs, 8-0 over Andover and 8-1 to top St. James.
Kayla Lei finished fourth in the singles bracket, winning her first match 8-0 over Conway Springs before dropping her next two matches 8-3 to St. James and 8-1 to Andover, respectively.
In the doubles bracket, the duo of Maura Wiens and Hannah Loub finished third by going 2-1. They defeated Emporia 8-5 in their opening match before dropping their next match 8-5 to Andover. Wiens and Loub bounced back to defeat Derby 8-3 to end the day.
Cooper Lohman and Ava Bahr competed as Manhattan’s other doubles team and finished sixth, going 2-2. They had an up-and-down day, defeating St. James 8-5 before losing to Andover 8-3. They followed with an 8-7 win over Conway Springs and an 8-5 loss to St. James.
“The girls played well, but also know they left points out on the court. There is room for improvement,” Ingram said. “I was proud of our doubles team of Bahr and Lohman. This was their first opportunity to compete together and they played well, (defeating Conway Springs) by a tiebreaker.”
Manhattan next plays at home Tuesday at City Park Courts in a quad against Junction City, Washburn Rural and Marysville.