Manhattan High girls tennis found success individually and as a team Friday at the Class 6A Regional tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
All four MHS singles and doubles entries punched their tickets to the state tournament next weekend while also finishing second as a team by just a single point behind Washburn Rural.
Senior singles standout and defending state champion Jill Harkin (30-1) eased her way through the field, staying perfect throughout the day while defeated Charlotte Docking from Wichita East, Rachel Cho from Junction City, Kayla Peter from Washburn Rural and her teammate, senior Maura Wiens (19-9), in the regional championship match.
Meanwhile, Wiens was the No. 2 overall seed in the singles bracket and opened things with 6-0, 6-0 wins over Lena Nguyen of Wichita North and Greta Ebersole of Wichita East.
In the regional semifinal, Washburn Rural’s Mena DiMarzio put up a slightly greater fight, but still fell in two sets, 7-5, 6-1, to Wiens.
In the doubles bracket, the team of Erin Craft and Taryn Robinson (15-17) finished fourth overall while Jessica Zhang and Sophia Evangelidis (12-11) finished right behind in fifth.
Craft and Robinson were the No. 3 seed in the bracket and started things with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Wichita Heights before beating Junction City 6-3, 6-1.
They got caught up against Topeka High in the regional semifinal, falling 6-2, 6-1 which then pit them against Washburn Rural in the third-place match where they lost 6-1, 6-3.
On the other half of the bracket, Zhang and Evangelidis opened things as the No. 5 seed.
They opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Wichita Heights before falling 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, sending the two seniors to the consolation bracket.
Zhang and Evangelidis worked passed Derby in a close, three-set victory (6-1, 3-6, 6-4) before getting another three-set win (6-3, 4-6, 6-4) over Junction City in the fifth-place match.
The Indians will travel down to Wichita next weekend for a two-day state tournament at Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita. First round matches are scheduled to being at 10:20 p.m. on Friday and competition will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.