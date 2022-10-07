IMG_2537.jpg
The Manhattan High girls tennis team celebrate with their regional runner-up plaque following a strong performance Friday at the Class 6A regional tennis tournament in Topeka.

 Courtesy photo

Manhattan High girls tennis found success individually and as a team Friday at the Class 6A Regional tournament at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.

All four MHS singles and doubles entries punched their tickets to the state tournament next weekend while also finishing second as a team by just a single point behind Washburn Rural.

