Tony Ingram just wants to play.
The Manhattan High girls’ tennis program has done everything in its power to get to this point. Ingram, the team’s head coach, has had his squad work out outside, consistently wear masks and physically distance whenever possible. The team even split its workouts between junior varsity and varsity, sending the squads to different locations to limit the possibility that one coronavirus infection could spread throughout the program.
Other than those factors, the team’s offseason looked pretty normal, Ingram said. The team worked out and prepared for the year as if it were a certainty. Now, the Indians have to hope their work doesn’t go to waste.
“Right now, we are just wanting to get to our first competition,” Ingram said. “We’ve been practicing now for a couple weeks, our junior varsity already competed last week ... so we’re just wanting to get to competition.”
The Indians return much of their top talent, with 2019 No. 1 singles player Jill Harkin and 2019 No. 2 singles player Kayla Lei both returning to their respective roles. Manhattan also brings back one piece of its No. 2 doubles team in Maura Wiens.
Wiens is expected to take over a spot in the Indians’ No. 1 doubles team.
However, there will be plenty of new faces on the team as well, with four players competing for the remaining three spots on Manhattan’s doubles teams.
One of the players, Hannah Loub, filled in on the No. 1 doubles team last year, when Kira Schartz was sidelined with an injury. Ava Bahr, Cooper Lohman and Jessica Zang are the other players fighting for one of the remaining doubles spots.
Manhattan opens its season Thursday at a quad tournament in Junction City. For Ingram, the reigning Class 6A girls’ tennis coach of the year, that can’t come soon enough.
“It’s one of those where we tell the players, ‘It’s a day at a time, a practice at a time and let’s see if we can get through to the competition and get it out of the way and then we’ll see what the parameters are to get to the next one,’” Ingram said. “It is going to be different and a lot of tournaments won’t have the Wichita schools or the Kansas City schools, so they’ll definitely look different. We’ll just see what and if there is potential for a postseason.”