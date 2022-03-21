After 15-5 record last season and finishing just short of the Class 6A girls state final, Manhattan soccer coach Mike Sanchez has high hopes for another strong season.
“We have the same expectations (this season),” Sanchez said. “We made it to the final four. We came two goals short of making the final.”
Despite the heartbreaking finish, Sanchez feels this year’s team has the parts needed.
Two key seniors — Ella Ruliffson and Delayney Lunsay — have been on varsity since their freshman year. Marlee Hodges is another key senior. Hodges, Lunsay and Ruliffson have all been starters since their sophomore season.
Junior goalkeeper Taylor McHugh will also be an impact player this season.
“She is huge for us,” Sanchez said.
The experience of playing in the state semis last season should serve this team well.
Manhattan is looking for three straight state semifinal berths (Sanchez says he believes it would be four straight if you included the 2020 postseason which was canceled thanks to COVID-19.)
“If the Indians were able to make it to the state final, it would be the first time in Sanchez’s tenure as head coach.
The season will begin on Tuesday, March 22, against Seaman at home.
It’s difficult for Sanchez to explain exactly how he feels about this season’s team without seeing them on the pitch, but Sanchez did say he feels this a good opportunity to make a run to the state final.
“We have been so close (to making it to the state final),” he said. “So, hopefully we can get over the hump.”