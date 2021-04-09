Manhattan High girls’ soccer lost, 3-2, to Washburn Rural on Thursday at Washburn Rural High School.
Freshman Reese Snowden scored the Indians’ first goal in the first two minutes. Emery Rullifson scored off a penalty kick drawn by Maura Wiens in the final 10 minutes.
But that wasn’t enough to stave off Manhattan’s first loss of the season, though. Brooklyn DeLeye, Brynn Fitzgibbons and Mackinly Rohn scored for the Junior Blues, who finished second in Class 6A and won the 2019 Centennial League title.
Manhattan will host Emporia in its home opener at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.