OLATHE – Manhattan’s girls’ soccer season came to an end in the Class 6A consolation game on Saturday, losing to Olathe Northwest, 5-0.
While the season didn’t end the way the Indians wanted it to, they still finished as the fourth-best team in Class 6A out of the 36 teams.
“It was a great accomplishment for them to get all the way here,” Manhattan coach Mike Sanchez said. “Getting to the final four as a smaller community is a big deal. For the girls to come out and take care of business to get to this point is something we will remember for a long time.”
Since 1993, no team outside of Johnson County had won the Class 6A girls soccer state championship. Manhattan (15-5-1) knew this state tournament was going to be a battle.
“I think the underclassmen learned a lot from this tournament and the leadership from our upperclassmen,” Sanchez said. “With the seniors that are leaving, we are hoping our younger girls gained some knowledge from our seniors and captains.”
In the first half, the defensive efforts were stellar. While the scoring was sparse in the beginning portion of the first half, the energy was at a high level.
Over the halfway point in the first half, Olathe Northwest spent a majority of the time in Manhattan territory. For the first 22 minutes of the half, the Ravens were unable to capitalize with the busy Taylor McHugh between the pipes. That would change.
With 17:36 left in the first half, Michigan State commit Miyako Hallier was able to net one in with a heavily trafficked goal box. Hallier’s front foot gave the Ravens a boost in momentum and a 1-0 lead.
Hallier’s kick changed the course of the contest. Olathe Northwest was ready for more offense.
At the 12:31 mark, Maree Shinkle tallied another goal for the Ravens. The Manhattan faithful was stunned by the rapid pace that the Ravens were rolling after a majority of the half was controlled by the brick-wall defense.
All the Ravens needed was another 31 seconds before they would inflict more damage to the Indians. Zoie Dible played the ball perfectly in motion and tapped it in for Northwest’s third goal of the half.
Manhattan held off the Ravens' red-hot offense for the remainder of the half and went into halftime with a 3-goal deficit.
6:51 into the second half, Olathe Northwest put the game out of reach for Manhattan. Dible set up Ruby Wexler for the goal, pushing the Raven lead to 4-0.
Manhattan’s offense struggled to break through and get on the scoreboard throughout the match.
Another challenge Manhattan had to face in Olathe was a significant amount of injuries suffered. The Indians had five injury timeouts to key players and it didn’t help the Manhattan gain any ground on Olathe Northwest.
With the injuries and Olathe Northwest in a groove, it was a win was long shot for Manhattan.
Hallier netted one more goal for the Ravens with 5:17 left in the game and that put an end to Manhattan podium hopes.
The Indians end their season with a 15-5-1 record. Manhattan loses five senior varsity players to graduation including Ella Ruliffson, Delayney Lunsway, Marlee Hodges, Morgan Turner and Alysa Webber.