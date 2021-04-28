Manhattan High’s girls’ soccer controlled just about every aspect of its home match against Trinity Academy Tuesday at Bishop Stadium.
Manhattan goalkeeper Taylor McHugh did not see much action in the game, but Trinity Academy goalkeeper Caroline Smith had her hands full all night, as the hosts rolled to an 8-1 win.
It did not take the Indians (7-2) long to get on the board. Senior forward Reagan Geisbrecht shot a ball from long distance outside the box into the left side of the net for the first goal of the game with 47:37 remaining in the first half.
“It’s good to get momentum going,” Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said.
That was the first of eight goals Manhattan scored on the night, with three from Geisbrecht.
Geisbrecht’s second goal came right after her first, putting MHS ahead 2-0 with 20:42 remaining in first half. Geisbrecht’s performance didn’t surprise her coach.
“We knew she can score so that is definitely something we can expect from her,” Sanchez said.
It was junior forward Morgan Turner who notched Goal No. 3 for the Indians. Turner got ahold of the ball close to the net and softly kicked it into the net.
Trinity’s lone goal on the night came near the end of the first half.
The Indians went into halftime with a 3-1 lead.
Even with the two-goal advantage, Sanchez said he knew his team still was capable of more.
“The first 20 minutes was good,” Sanchez said. “But I definitely think we could do a lot better.”
The Indians came out with more fire in the second half and granted Sanchez’s wish for more consistent play.
Freshman Reese Snowden got the second half scoring going for Manhattan with a goal with 28:44 remaining. Junior midfielder Delayney Lunsway got another goal with 20:10 left to extend the lead to 5-1.
The hosts controlled the time of possession for the majority of the game.
“I think we could have improved in some areas,” Sanchez said. “I think we were not as assertive as we usually are or could have been. I think we were just a little bit banged up.”
The Indians went on to score three more goals before the final whistle.
Lunsway got another quick goal with 19:45 remaining, and then senior forward Sam Grynkiewicz scored in transition five seconds later. And Turner netted the eighth goal on a kick outside the box with 11:41 remaining.
It was a strong win for the Indians to carry forward this week with two more games on tap.
“It is a big week,” Sanchez said. “We have a game (Wednesday) and Saturday. We can definitely pick up (this momentum) up for sure.”