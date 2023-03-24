032422_mer_spt_mhsJCgs-9.jpg
Manhattan's Emery Ruliffson (10) dribbles a ball past Junction City's Addison Thurman (10) in a game at Bishop Stadium in 2022. The Indians won 10-0 versus the Blue Jays on Thursday, thanks in part to hat tricks from Ruliffson and Reese Snowden.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

Manhattan girls’ soccer controlled the game from start to finish as the Indians cruised to a 10-0 victory road win at Junction City at Blue Jay Stadium Thursday.

Junction City was not a match for Manhattan as the game lasted only 47:00 due to the game being mercy-ruled with 13 minutes to play. 

