Manhattan's Emery Ruliffson (10) dribbles a ball past Junction City's Addison Thurman (10) in a game at Bishop Stadium in 2022. The Indians won 10-0 versus the Blue Jays on Thursday, thanks in part to hat tricks from Ruliffson and Reese Snowden.
Manhattan girls’ soccer controlled the game from start to finish as the Indians cruised to a 10-0 victory road win at Junction City at Blue Jay Stadium Thursday.
Junction City was not a match for Manhattan as the game lasted only 47:00 due to the game being mercy-ruled with 13 minutes to play.
After losing the season opener to Seaman on Tuesday, it was the first win of the season for Manhattan to even their season record (1-1-0).
Emery Ruliffson and Reese Snowden each recorded hat tricks as the Indians put on an offensive clinic.
Adaly Espinoza got the scoring going for Manhattan in the first few minutes of the game. The goal came off a deflection from a save from the goalkeeper, and it was an easy kick into the net.
Soon after, with 34:42 remaining, Ruliffson got another easy look near the goal for an easy goal.
Quickly to follow, with 33:44 remaining, Ruliffson knocked in her second goal off a good look.
Just like that, the Indians held an early 3-0 lead.
The offensive splendor continued as Snowden launched a missile of a shot directly at the goal. Junction City's (0-1-0) goalkeeper attempted to corral it, but it deflected off her and went into the net.
With 28:00 remaining, Manhattan got another goal as Snowden was able to dribble the ball into Junction City’s goal box for and fired a shot into the net past the goalkeeper to extend its lead to 5-0.
With 23:11 remaining, Ruliffson completed the hat trick off a pass from Snowden that just required a simple kick into the net for a 6-0 lead.
Soon after Snowden finished her hat trick as she got a close look for a shot near the goal to extend the lead to 7-0.
With a 7-0 lead with 10:00 remaining in the first period, head coach Mike Sanchez subbed many of the starters out of the game.
Another goal for the Indians came with 5:23 remaining in the first period as Delaney Larson gave a short pass to Tess Henry inside the goal box and Henry performed a high, short lob shot to sail the ball over the goalkeeper into the goal for a 8-0 lead at halftime.
Manhattan got a goal from Ruliffson and Espinoza in the second half to get to double digit goals.
Espinoza’s goal came with 33:00 remaining in the second period, and as it was a 10-0 lead, the game was called.
Manhattan will next play at Blue Valley West on Saturday at 2 p.m..