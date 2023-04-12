Manhattan girls’ soccer controlled the game from start to finish in a 6-0 home shutout over Emporia at Bishop Stadium on Tuesday.
Jada Dibbini got the Indians (3-2-1) on the scoreboard two minutes into the game with a shot close to the goal into the left side of the net.
“That was her first goal of the season, so hopefully the others will start following,” Manhattan head coach Mike Sanchez said. “We need to get her going, too, along with Emery and Reese.”
The Indians were able to get a little bit of distance from the Spartans (2-5-1) as Emery Ruliffson fired a missile from just beyond the goal box for a 2-0 lead with 27:38 remaining in the first period.
Manhattan had many other good looks for chances to add on to the lead the remainder of the first period, but the hosts were unable to convert.
The Indians held a 2-0 lead at the half.
“We came out a little bit slow in the first half. We came out early and scored in the first minute and a half, but I think that I wanted to keep that type of intensity going on,” Sanchez said. “I think we kind of let up a bit after that first goal. We definitely picked it up in the second half.”
Sanchez said it was just a matter of not finishing on all the missed opportunities on the good looks for shots.
“I just think we didn’t put the ball away like we should have,” Sanchez said. “Hopefully, as the season progresses, we will bury those.”
Sanchez said at halftime the girls knew they had dropped their level of play after the quick start which had motivated them to come out after halftime and get after it.
About seven minutes into the second period as Emery Ruliffson got an easy, close look at the net from an assist.
It was the first of three goals for Ruliffson in the second half and the first of four goals in the second half for the Indians as they were able to get more shots to go in to extend their lead.
Ruliffson’s second goal came with 23:25 remaining in the second half as she got a good look in the goal box that sailed to curve past the goalkeeper into the left side of the net for a 4-0 lead.
Ruliffson’s third goal came on a headbutt of a corner kick with 20:20 remaining.
Delaney Larson scored the sixth goal for the Indians. She was able to get to the ball as it was rolling in front of the goal post off a ricochet and tapped it into the net.
Sanchez said it was confidence that allowed consecutive goals after struggling to finish in the first half.
“Once they put one or two away, that confidence just starts to build,” Sanchez said.
After losing their last game to Washburn Rural, Sanchez said it was good to get a confidence-building win with one-loss Bishop Carroll coming to town on Thursday.