TOPEKA — The Manhattan girls pressed Topeka West right out of the gym Tuesday night in Topeka, beating the Chargers 53-34.
The Indians forced a total of 25 turnovers and, for most of the game, found a way to turn those miscues into points on the other end.
“In the full court, we did really well,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We did what we wanted to do which was keep pressure on them and force some turnovers and I thought we did a pretty good job of that. We just didn’t always capitalize on it, so that kind of hurt.”
Shots did not fall for the Indians in the first quarter.
Manhattan (6-9) forced seven turnovers through the first eight minues which gave the Indians plenty of offensive opportunities early in the game, but only led by three, 12-9, after a quarter.
“It seems like we have games like this where we get good shots and they don’t fall for us,” Mall said. “We needed to find a way to score inside and we weren’t getting it done. We tried to drive and make plays off the drive and we were getting the ball into (senior Grace Dixon) which was good, but they were around her all the time. We were settling for a lot of outside shots.”
Manhattan managed to force six more turnovers in the second quarter which, unlike the first quarter, turned into points, pushing the Indian lead to as much as 12 before a 3 from junior Charger Azaryah Duncan brought things down to single digits, 28-19, at the half.
Duncan led the Chargers with 12 points.
The Indians came out a little sloppy after halftime, turning the ball over three times in the first three minutes of the third quarter. Manhattan turned the ball over three times total in the first half.
While Manhattan was a little sloppy in the third quarter, Topeka West (1-13) far exceeded the Indians’ careless play, turning the ball over nine times in the third quarter as Manhattan outscored the Chargers 17-7 in the quarter to stretch its lead to 19.
Dixon was forced to the bench for most of the second half after picking up her fourth foul just before the five minute mark of the third quarter.
However, sophomore Maxine Doering more than stepped up, scoring 14 points, including eight in the second half.
“(Doering) did a great job,” Mall said. “And she does that all the time. She plays with such energy and it makes things happen. We should have probably tried more to take advantage of when she had a mismatch inside. We need to keep working on finding a way to get her the ball inside with space.”
She was only outdone by junior Avery Larson who led all scorers with 17 points.
“She’s just so good in so many phases,” Mall said. “Avery just worked so hard to get ready to play this year and she’s improved so much. If she’s not hitting shots from outside, she’s going to drive the ball to the basket. She gets her hand on a lot of balls defensively. She just does so many good things for us.”
The Indians will try to make it three straight wins on Friday when they travel to Emporia (11-4) to take on a talented Spartans team ranked sixth in Class 5A.
“Last time (versus Emporia) I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half,” Mall said. “You’ve got to guard Gracie Gilpin because she averages 19 points per game. She really makes them go. Last time, I think we really did a good job against her in the first half but she got away from us. Hopefully, we’ll have a little more depth too. We were missing two of our top seven the last time we played them.”
MANHATTAN 53,
TOPEKA WEST 34
Topeka West (1-13) – Azaryah Duncan 4 2-3 12, Jazmyn Ford 2 2-2 6, Siani Sanchez 1 4-5 6, Whitley Benson 1 1-2 3, Brynna Mays 1 1-2 3, Zoe Clark 1 1-1 3, Callie Jones 0 1-2 1. TOTAL: 10 12-17 34.
Manhattan (6-9) – Avery Larson 6 4-6 17, Maxine Doering 6 2-2 14, Grace Dixon 4 0-0 8, Destiny Yates 2 3-6 7, Emery Ruliffson 2 1-2 5, Saylor Salmans 1 0-0 2, Callie Carson 0 0-1 0. TOTAL: 21 10-16 53.
3-Pointers: Manhattan 1 (Larson), Topeka West 2 (Duncan 2).