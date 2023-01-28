Manhattan High’s Paige Chauncey drives between Junction City defenders Ava DeGuzman, left, and Sophia Holloway during their game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Junction City. The Indians downed Valley Center Friday afternoon 56-28.
With balanced offense, the Manhattan High girls responded from a blowout loss with a blowout win over Valley Center 56-28 Friday in the second round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament, advancing them to the consolation championship game on Saturday.
After having just one player in double figures scoring on Thursday, Manhattan had two players, both Destiny Yates and Paige Chauncey, put up 10 points. Nine players scored for Manhattan. Maxine Doering scored eight points, Delaney Larson scored six points, Callie Carson, Emery Ruliffson and Kat Ball each scored two points.
Manhattan (5-8) shot 44% while Valley Center struggled to score, hitting just 25% of its shots.
It took four minutes for the first points of the game to be scored. Manhattan got the first basket to go up 2-0 and scored 10 more unanswered points to hold a 12-0 lead after the first quarter.
Valley Center (3-8) got on the scoreboard with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter with a 3-pointer. The Hornets’ first two baskets were 3s, cutting Manhattan's lead to 16-6.
That was the closest the Hornets got to the Indians for the remainder of the game as the Indians finished the second quarter on a 8-2 run to hold a 24-8 halftime lead.
Along with the help Larson, who scored all her eight points in the second half, Manhattan escalated its lead very quickly in the final two periods, giving them a 29-12 lead with 5:00 remaining in the third quarter. Roughly a minute and a half later, it was 35-13 with 3:25 remaining.
Manhattan held a 20-point lead, 37-17, after the third quarter.
Manhattan continued its offensive clinic in the fourth quarter as the Indians got their lead to as much as 30 points, 47-17, with 5:15 remaining. Sophia Salmans gave the Indians a big boost in the fourth quarter as she made two 3s as she scored all her eight points in the fourth quarter.
Manhattan will battle for fifth place Saturday against Dodge City at 3:15 p.m.