A strong upperclassman trio made up of senior Grace Dixon and juniors Destiny Yates and Avery Larson lead the Manhattan High girls’ basketball team into the 2021-22 season with hopes of improving upon its loss in the first round of sub-state last year.
“They’re three returning starters who all played a lot last year,” head coach Scott Mall said. “Grace and Avery were two of our leading scorers, and Destiny was our point guard. They’ve really done a great job so far of being leaders for the rest of the team and for the younger girls. They’ve just done a super job of that.”
The three have made a special effort over the offseason to forge a stronger bond among themselves.
Those efforts have carried into preseason practices.
“We played a lot together, especially the three of us, over the summer,” Larson said. “It has just helped us grow together as a team. We know each other a lot better. We have really good chemistry.”
The three also are the team’s top returning scorers from last year, led by the 6-foot-1 Dixon, who averaged approximately six points a game last season. But she had a strong start through the first half of the season, when she averaged 9.8 points per game through the first seven contests last year.
Now, Dixon comes into the season with the confidence of being the team’s lone senior returning starter, and she has used that to help her improve her post play.
“I feel like I’ve gotten stronger,” Dixon said. “I think I can finish through contact now. I can use my left hand a lot better, too, which is something I’ve been working on.”
Unfortunately for Manhattan, Dixon is the lone true post presence for MHS, and if she gets into foul trouble, things could get sticky for the Indians.
“The only good thing, I guess, is that a lot of teams no longer play with one post player and four guard types, so we’re situated to do that,” Mall said. “We do have other people who can fill that role though. (Junior Saylor Salmans) and (sophomore Maxine Doering) can both play inside or out, but they’re better off outside. That will help our versatility.”
The improved leadership and guard play, especially from Larson and Yates, also should help take pressure off of Dixon.
“I’m more vocal than I was last season,” Yates said. “I feel like I’m more confident in myself on and off the court. I’m ready to lead with Grace and have a good season.”
Mall also mentioned that players such as sophomore guard Emery Ruliffson and junior guard Ally Ingram had plenty of playing time off the bench last year and should be major contributors this season.
As a team, Mall said that the group has started to develop cohesion defensively. The Indians may be small, but they do have speed, and it seems that they won’t be afraid to bring some pressure and try to force some turnovers.
“We’re working really hard about picking up our defensive intensity and putting a little more pressure on people when we can,” Mall said. “The girls have really responded to that. And they’re a really competitive bunch. In practice, they really like to compete with one another. It’s important to them.”
But no area has pleased Mall so far than the team’s effort and enthusiasm during preseason practice.
“I just really like that every day, they look forward to coming to practice and really getting after it,” Mall said. “They don’t come in saying, ‘I’m tired. I hope we have a laid-back day.’ They never come like that. It’s always nice as a coach when you don’t have to get after them. They know that with the competition that we play against, they’re going to have to be really to go all of the time.”
The Indians will host Topeka High on Friday to open the season. The Trojans are ranked 8th in Class 6A in the preseason KBCA poll. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.