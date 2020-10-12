First the Centennial League, now a regional. When it's been on the biggest stage this season, the Manhattan girls' golf team has performed.
The Indians won their regional Monday in Olathe at Prairie Highlands Golf Course, defeating the likes of Washburn Rural and Lawrence-Free State with a team score of 350. Manhattan's Andi Siebert was also tied for the individual title after 18 holes having shot an 84, but lost in a playoff hole to Washburn Rural's Madelyn Luttjohann.
Lawrence-Free State finished second with a 355, while Olathe Northwest finished third with a team score of 357.
As a result, Siebert finished second. She, AJ Ryan (tied-fifth, 87) and Rhys Phipps (tied-ninth, 89) were the Manhattan players to finish inside the top 10.
Emily Yerman finished just outside the top 10, tying for 11th with a score of 90. Manhattan's final finisher, Jaiden Weixelman, finished tied for 26th with a 104. Teams were only allowed to use five golfers due to coronavirus limitations.
With the win, all five of Manhattan's golfers qualify for the state tournament at Hesston Golf Course. The tournament will be held next Monday and Tuesday.