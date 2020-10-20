The Manhattan High girls' golf team struggled Tuesday as it dropped from third to sixth in the final day of the KSHSAA state tournament.
Manhattan, which finished the second round with a 366 team score, shot 16 strokes worse than its round one score of 350. It was the third-worst team score of any of the nine teams for the second round.
MHS finished the first round at Hesston Golf Course 25 strokes back of eventual champion Shawnee Mission East. However, the Indians finished 85 strokes back of the tournament winners at the conclusion of the final round.
Emily Yerman was Manhattan's top finisher, placing 19th with a +32 score through both rounds. Teammate Andi Siebert finished right behind her at +34 to tie for 20th.
Rhys Phipps finished 32nd by shooting +40 in the tournament. AJ Ryan tied for 35th with a +43. Jaiden Weixelman was Manhattan's final finisher, placing in a tie for 41st by shooting +48 for the tournament.
The tournament's individual winner, Blue Valley West's Julia Misemer, shot +3 for the tournament.