For 10 straight years, Washburn Rural hoisted the Centennial League girls' golf trophy. That streak ended Monday.
The Manhattan High girls' golf team became the first team other than Washburn Rural to win the Centennial League tournament since 2009 on Monday, capturing the title with a team score of 347. The Indians edged out Rural by two strokes.
"Washburn Rural has been in a league of their own for quite some while ..." MHS head coach Paige McCarthy said. "That’s quite a feather in our girls’ caps. I just can’t say enough good things about how they fought."
A big piece of the fight was Emily Yerman. Yerman was the only golfer in the tournament to shoot in the 70s, winning the individual title with a 79.
"I just tried to keep a positive mindset and tried not to let any bad things affect me and tried to bounce back from everything," Yerman said.
The task was a difficult one, as the course was brand new for Yerman and all of the MHS golfers. The novelty was made even more difficult by consistently high winds throughout the round.
Yerman also had to deal with slower play, as she tee'd off in a later group. However, while the wind wreaked havoc on balls in the air, the senior found a rhythm when the ball was on the ground.
"My putting was really good and my attitude played a big factor in my whole game," Yerman said.
The rest of the Manhattan team also worked to conquer the conditions, with five of the team's six golfers finishing inside the top 15. Rhys Phipps (85) finished fifth, Andi Siebert (91) finished eighth, A.J. Ryan (92) finished ninth and Jaiden Weixelman (93) finished 11th. Rylee Wisdom (100) rounded out Manhattan's scores in 22nd.
"Andi had, by her standards, a poor first nine and then came back on the back and scored nine strokes better on the back," McCarthy said. "That’s pretty resilient."
However, it was Yerman's score that truly shocked the coach when the final results were read.
"I knew she was playing well, and at the beginning of her round, I said, ‘I don’t want to know, I don’t want to jinx her,’" McCarthy said. "The rest of the round, I had no idea how well she was scoring. I knew she was doing well, but I didn’t know it was that well. We just focus on what we can do. I don’t watch the scores and I was floored when they announced we won."
Now, the Indians will take the added confidence of being league champions into Thursday's Hutchinson Invite.
"It means a lot since we’ve been working hard and I’ve been practicing really hard," Yerman said. "I’m really proud of myself and of the team."