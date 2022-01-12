010721_mer_spt_MHShighlandparkGBB-6.jpg

Manhattan's Maxine Doering (24) shoots a short jumper in a game against Highland Park on Friday night in Topeka. Manhattan fell 57-27 to Washburn Rural at home on Tuesday. 

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

The Manhattan High girls ran headlong into the freight train that is Washburn Rural at home Tuesday night. 

The Indians fell 57-27 to the No. 7 in Class 6A Junior Blues. 

Sophomore Maxine Doering led the Indians with 11 points followed by eight for junior Avery Larson and six for senior Destiny Yates. 

Emma Kruger had 16 for Washburn Rural and Zoe Canfield had 11. 

The Junior Blues got out to an early 15-6 lead after the first quarter and stretch that to a 19-point lead, 33-14, by halftime. 

Manhattan (3-5) had their best quarter defensively coming out of the half, holding Washburn Rural to 10 points while scoring 11 themselves.

The Junior Blues (6-1) really cracked down in the fourth quarter, holding the Indians to just two points while adding 14 of their own to secure to 30-point victory. 

Manhattan will hit the road on Friday to face Seaman (4-3). 