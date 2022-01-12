Manhattan High girls fall to No. 7 Washburn Rural Staff reports Jan 12, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Manhattan's Maxine Doering (24) shoots a short jumper in a game against Highland Park on Friday night in Topeka. Manhattan fell 57-27 to Washburn Rural at home on Tuesday. Staff photo by Lucas Boland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Manhattan High girls ran headlong into the freight train that is Washburn Rural at home Tuesday night. The Indians fell 57-27 to the No. 7 in Class 6A Junior Blues. Sophomore Maxine Doering led the Indians with 11 points followed by eight for junior Avery Larson and six for senior Destiny Yates. Emma Kruger had 16 for Washburn Rural and Zoe Canfield had 11. The Junior Blues got out to an early 15-6 lead after the first quarter and stretch that to a 19-point lead, 33-14, by halftime. Manhattan (3-5) had their best quarter defensively coming out of the half, holding Washburn Rural to 10 points while scoring 11 themselves.The Junior Blues (6-1) really cracked down in the fourth quarter, holding the Indians to just two points while adding 14 of their own to secure to 30-point victory. Manhattan will hit the road on Friday to face Seaman (4-3). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section +25 Local UGA fans ecstatic after Bulldogs national championship drought ends 43:09+2 Steven M. Sipple: Wiegert fully relates to Alabama and Georgia's ferociousness in trenches 1:23 Wisconsin football's 2022 schedule to be announced Wednesday Latest News Manhattan High girls fall to No. 7 Washburn Rural Lee's 38 points can't push No. 25 K-State past No. 9 Iowa State Goens says his gun accidentally discharged in shooting death of Zamecnik OUR NEIGHBORS | Entomologist's passion for insects stems from Japanese roots At 100, why American baking icon Betty Crocker is still a household name Celebrity chefs offer more than recipes in new cookbooks Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber will be back on sideline 'no matter what' versus TCU Police say Goens told friend during getaway he may have shot Zamecnik Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEverett captures the feel of the Little Apple in new 'coming-of-middle age' series on HBO2 more Kansas State football players transferringFormer K-State QB, baseball player Matt Miller dies of cancerCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorJoan FriederichRiley County drops out as Flint Hills Regional Council memberCoco Bolos to close Jan. 22 after 23 yearsUSD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact districtWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herUSD 383 crews cleaning up after water leak damages Oliver Brown Elementary library Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Join Us at KS Bulletin