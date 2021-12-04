A bad start doomed the Manhattan High girls versus a very good and physical Topeka High team.
The Trojans are ranked 8th in Class 6A to start the season and showed just that, forcing 10 first quarter Manhattan turnovers and holding the Indians to just three points through the first period put the Indians in catch-up mode for the rest of the night, leading to a 63-41 season-opening loss for MHS.
“The first quarter hurt us,” head coach Scott Mall said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities. I think we only had six possessions where we actually had a shot. (Topeka) is a good and aggressive team and that put us in a hole that we didn’t get out of and then we were kind of in panic mode after that.”
Manhattan trailed 12-3 after a quarter and despite picking things up offensively in the ensuing quarters, never managed to fully recover.
The first quarter also saw 10 fouls collectively which was representative of the game as a whole which was very physical, especially down low.
“(Topeka) hit the offensive boards very well,” Mall said. “We’re not very big but they’re not huge either. They were really aggressive going to the boards and we need to be more physical. We’re not going to be bigger than other people so we need to be more physical boxing out.”
Topeka went with a zone defensively throughout the game which made things really hard for senior forward Grace Dixon who got into early foul trouble which limited her to just two points in the first half.
“(Dixon) did a good job,” Mall said. “It was a shame that she picked up a couple (of fouls) early. She worked hard and (Topeka) made it hard to get the ball inside because of her pressure outside. We need to get more from Grace. She’s a good player. She’s capable, she’s strong and she can score inside. We just need to keep finding that rhythm.”
Dixon ended the game with 10 points thanks to a strong third quarter and was one of two Indians to score in double-figures along with junior guard Avery Larson who led Manhattan with 12 including hitting three shots from behind the arc.
Topeka High (1-0) led 25-14 at half but really started to pull away in the third quarter on the back of a massive 12-point quarter for senior guard Tae Thomas including a half-court buzzer-beating three at the end, pushing the Trojan lead to 14.
Thomas lit it up, scoring a game-high 21 points followed by junior Kiki Smith who had 17 including 11 in the fourth quarter to close things out.
“She has a lot of experience,” Mall said of Thomas. “She’s been playing a lot since she was a freshman and she’s gotten to be a better and better shooter as time’s gone on. But her and (Smith) were outstanding. (Smith) is so good at getting to the basket and she can shoot quick threes. Between those two, they really put you in a bind because they can drive to the basket, but you also have to guard them because they can shoot.”
Topeka junior Faith Shields also scored in double-figure, ending her night with 13.
Manhattan won’t have to wait long to get a chance to bounce-back as it will travel to Lawrence on Saturday. The girls will tip at 1:30 p.m. while the boys will tip at 3 p.m. It will be the Lions first game of the season.
“Mostly, we just have to learn from this right away,” Mall said. “We have to learn what we did because we’re going to see the same type of team tomorrow. Lawrence has a lot of small guards who are going to drive to the basket and shoot threes. This game is over, we can’t win it anymore so we need to learn from it. We have smart girls … That’s what the first game is good for: to find out what you need to be better at.”
MANHATTAN 41, TOPEKA 63
2pt-3pt-FTs-Fouls Total Points
Topeka (63)
Totals: 18-4-15-17 63
Tae Thomas 4-3-4-4 21, Kiki Smith 5-0-7-4 17, Faith Shields 5-1-0-3 13, Avery Zimmerman 2-0-1-0 5, DayShauna Wiley 2-0-0-1 4, Jada Fulton 0-0-3-1 3, Ladaysha Baird 0-0-0-1 0, Jo-Mhara Benning 0-0-0-1 0.
Manhattan (41)
Totals: 9-3-14-16, 41 points
Avery Larson 1-3-1-2 12, Grace Dixon 3-0-4-2 10, Emery Ruliffson 2-0-4-2 8, Maxine Doering 3-0-0-3 6, Destiny Yates 0-0-5-2 5, Saylor Salman 0-0-0-4, Ally Ingram 0-0-0-1.
Three point field goals made: Topeka 4 (Thomas 3, Shields), Manhattan 3 (Ingram 3).