Manhattan guard Maxine Doering (24) looks to pass in a game on Feb. 18, at Washburn Rural High School. The MHS girls fell 64-31 to St. James Academy in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Manhattan girls’ basketball got the first lead of the game on a bucket from senior point guard Destiny Yates, but it was all St. James Academy going forward, resulting in a 64-31 loss for Manhattan on the first day of three, Thursday, in the McPherson Invitational Tournament.

Manhattan (4-8) struggled to shoot the ball well (22%), and St. James Academy excelled, shooting 54%.