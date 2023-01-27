Manhattan guard Maxine Doering (24) looks to pass in a game on Feb. 18, at Washburn Rural High School. The MHS girls fell 64-31 to St. James Academy in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament.
Manhattan girls’ basketball got the first lead of the game on a bucket from senior point guard Destiny Yates, but it was all St. James Academy going forward, resulting in a 64-31 loss for Manhattan on the first day of three, Thursday, in the McPherson Invitational Tournament.
Manhattan (4-8) struggled to shoot the ball well (22%), and St. James Academy excelled, shooting 54%.
The Indians had one player score in double figures as Maxine Doering scored 12 points. Yates had six, Saylor Salmons scored five and Avery Larson and Emery Ruliffson each scored four points in the loss.
The Thunder (7-4) scored the next 19 points of the game. Their 19-0 run lasted into the second quarter as the Indians went about nine minutes without scoring their second basket.
Manhattan mustered eight more points in the second quarter, but the Thunder’s shooting success continued as the Indians trailed 31-10 at halftime.
Manhattan continued to fight and was able to generate offense in the second half. Doering was able to hit two 3s in the third quarter and Larson was able to hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. The Indians scored 21 points in the second half, but the Thunder continued to roll offensively and scored 33 more points in the second half to win decisively.
Riley Bruggeman scored 20 points for Saint James Academy and Katelyn Menghini scored 10 points. Overall, nine players scored for the Thunder.
Manhattan’s next game in McPherson Tournament will be played Friday against Valley Center at 4:45 p.m.