Manhattan High’s Kat Ball shoots a 3-pointer over Blue Valley-Stilwell’s Jadyn Wooten during their game on Jan. 20 in Manhattan. Ball led MHS with 13 points in the Indians’ win over Dodge City in the fifth-place game of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After trailing by two points after the first quarter, Manhattan girls surged to outscore Dodge City in the second and fourth quarter and defeated the Red Demons 46-35 Saturday to finish in fifth in the McPherson Invitational Tournament.

Dodge City led 8-6 heading into the second quarter and Ashlyn Lembright of Dodge City made a 3-pointer to push the lead to 11-6. Then Manhattan's Paige Chauncey scored nine unanswered points for Manhattan (6-8) to get Manhattan a 15-11 lead and Kat Ball, who led the Indians in scoring with 13, added a field goal for her first points of the game to make the lead 17-11 before Dodge City scored again.

