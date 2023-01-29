Manhattan High’s Kat Ball shoots a 3-pointer over Blue Valley-Stilwell’s Jadyn Wooten during their game on Jan. 20 in Manhattan. Ball led MHS with 13 points in the Indians’ win over Dodge City in the fifth-place game of the McPherson Invitational Tournament on Saturday.
After trailing by two points after the first quarter, Manhattan girls surged to outscore Dodge City in the second and fourth quarter and defeated the Red Demons 46-35 Saturday to finish in fifth in the McPherson Invitational Tournament.
Dodge City led 8-6 heading into the second quarter and Ashlyn Lembright of Dodge City made a 3-pointer to push the lead to 11-6. Then Manhattan's Paige Chauncey scored nine unanswered points for Manhattan (6-8) to get Manhattan a 15-11 lead and Kat Ball, who led the Indians in scoring with 13, added a field goal for her first points of the game to make the lead 17-11 before Dodge City scored again.
Along with Ball’s 13 points, Chauncey finished with 11 points.
After leading 17-11, the Indians held a 19-14 lead at halftime.
The Red Demons (4-8) were able to cut the Indians’ lead to one point, 21-20, with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter, but the Indians got a big 3-pointer from Destiny Yates to push the lead to 24-20.
Dodge City got 17 points from Becca Unruh, but as a team the Red Demons were unable to keep up offensively with the Indians.
Manhattan maintained control of the game after Yates’ 3-pointer as the Indians extended the lead to 28-20 before Lembright hit another 3-pointer for Dodge City to shorten the lead to 28-23 entering the fourth quarter.
The Indians were able to extend their lead to 13, 41-28, with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter, the largest of the game so far.
Up next, the Manhattan girls will play at Hayden on Friday, Feb. 3.