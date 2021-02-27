Manhattan High’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams competed at a regional tournament at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka last week.
The girls' team advanced to the Class 6A state tournament after placing second at the regional. The boys' team finished in fifth, but Kyle Millett's total was enough for him to clinch a spot to the state meet as an individual.
The top two teams, and the top four individual scores not on the winning and runner-up squads, punched their tickets to the state tournament, which will be held Friday at Northrock Lanes in Wichita.
The girls’ team's score (2,561) was the second best among the eight teams at the regional, behind only Washburn Rural (3,003).
The girls' squad had two bowlers finishing among the top 10: Jasmine Bridges (series score of 515; tied for sixth) and Ashlyn Dechant (495; ninth).
The Junior Blues also won the boys' event, finishing with a score of 3,286. Wichita Heights (3,268) took second, followed by Derby (3,251), Junction City (3,029) and MHS (2,955).
Millett's series score of 590 ranked eighth overall. He narrowly avoided missing out on a state spot, knocking down just two more pins than Derby's Andrew Harden (588), who placed fifth among bowlers not on the two advancing teams.
6A Regional Tournament
Team scores, girls
1. Washburn Rural: 3003
2. Manhattan: 2561
3. Wichita East: 2522
4. Junction City: 2489
5. Derby: 2482
6. Wichita Heights: 2197
7. Wichita North: 2075
8. Wichita Southeast: 1864
Team scores, boys
1. Washburn Rural: 3286
2. Wichita Heights: 3268
3. Derby: 3251
4. Junction City: 3029
5. Manhattan: 2955
6. Wichita Southeast: 2851
7. Wichita North: 2642
8. Wichita East: 2635
MHS girls' team, individual results
Jasmine Bridges finished in seventh place with a score of 515.
Ashlynn Dechant finished in ninth place with a score of 495.
Megan Whitson finished in 11th place with a score of 493.
Mia Dawson finished in 22nd place with a score of 420.
Kimberly Crawforth finished in 31st place with a score of 375.
Leah Reid finished in 32nd place with a score of 372.
MHS boys' team, individual results
Kyle Millet finished in eighth place with a score of 590.
Austin Bender finished in 16th place with a score of 572.
Luke Craft finished in 25th place with a score of 514.
Joey McClelland finished in 29th place with a score of 509.
Evan Wasinger finished in 35th place with a score 461.
Nick Murph finished in 46th place with a score of 389.