WICHITA — The Manhattan High girls’ bowling team capped its season Thursday at Wichita’s Northrock Lanes in the Class 6A state tournament, taking eighth place with a final pin count of 2,801.
That put the Indians 512 pins behind the state champion, Haysville-Campus.
MHS head coach Robert Regan said the outing will give the young team — a group that had just one senior, Emerson Murrell — a boost during the offseason and a kick start toward next season.
“It’s going to give them confidence in tournaments to come,” he said. “After the first game, they were only out of first place by like 20 pins. And they put that on the boards.”
The team finished the first game with a 773 combined score, putting the Indians in fourth place early on in the competition, trailing Haysville-Campus, Garden City and Junction City.
Regan said his bowlers noticed how close to the top of the leaderboard they were — and it affected them.
“As soon as they saw it, they immediately just started trying too hard and (got) nervous,” he said. “And it just got the best of them, and they just kind of fell off. I think when you feel in your mind that you’ve got to do better and then you don’t, the stress just piles on you. They want to do so (well), and the harder you try sometimes, you just don’t execute like you should. Instead of just rolling the ball like they have all year long, they just tried too hard today when they saw that they were in contention.”
After the second game, the team fell to seventh and eventually eighth after the final game before the team gathered together for four games of bakers.
In the end, the Indians finished 440 pins short of bringing home hardware from the state tournament.
Though disappointed with the finish, Regan said the girls who will be returning next season already were planning on ways to build themselves up in the offseason and come together more as a team.
“I think they are going to start bowling together,” he said. “They were talking about it on the way home how they’re going to join the youth league and it starts Saturday. Since high school bowling is over, (the youth league) picks back up. And they’re all excited about bowling as a team on Saturday mornings.”
That kind of offseason commitment is what it takes to be competitive, Regan said.
“You’ve got to learn you (have) to be able to help each other out, and the only way to do that is bowl with each other,” he said. “So they’re excited about that, so that is encouraging to me to see them want to continue on. Even after a bad showing today, they want to continue on and get better.”
Murrell went out a high note, Regan said.
“Emerson, the last game she threw today was the highest game in a tournament she’s ever thrown,” he said. “(It’s) good for her that she went out on a good game.”
Murrell closed her career with a 419 series. She threw a 108, 136 and a 173 — the second-highest individual score in the third game. Murrell added eight strikes and nine spares to her career totals while leaving 15 open frames throughout the day. Regan said earlier this season that no matter how Murrell’s game is going, she is the first bowler to high five a teammate and cheer them on. She acted as the team’s emotional support during competitions.
Jasmine Bridges led MHS on the day with a 540 series. Bridges closed the day with a game-high 211 in the first followed by a 191 and 138. She added 10 strikes and 14 spares to her stats while leaving only eight open frames during solo competition.
Kimberly Crawforth finished second on the team with a 508 series: 236, 171 and 201. After the slow start, Crawforth found her spot on the lane, adding nine strikes and seven spares in the final two games. In sum, she ended with 11 strikes and 10 spares.
Regan said the pressure from the first-game success didn’t phase Murrell and Crawforth, as they continued to bowl successfully, while the others started to push harder to stay on top.
“Kimberly Crawforth threw the ball pretty good today,” he said. “She got better each game as it went along. Emerson threw the ball well; she got better every game. (They were) probably my bottom-two bowlers and (they) kind of flip flopped after the first game — my bottom three started bowling really well and my top three fell off. I think the bottom three, just with the inexperience, it didn’t affect them as much. But I don’t know. You can’t really say anything about that.”
Megan Whitson closed out the day and season with a 500 series, followed by Ashlyn Dechant with a 498.
Alexia Arnwine finished with a 470.