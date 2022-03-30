TOPEKA — Katelyn Purdom’s four-goal day was everything Manhattan needed in route to a 7-0 shutout over Centennial League foe, Topeka West Tuesday evening at Hummer Sports Complex.
After a tough 5-0 loss against powerhouse Blue Valley West last Saturday, Manhattan answered back in a huge way.
Although the game only went 5:27 into the second half because of weather, Manhattan cruised to a victory with seven goals.
Purdom was a force to be reckoned with against Topeka West. Three of her four goals were unassisted.
Emery Ruliffson had a notable day herself, knocking in two goals, which gave her the second multi-goal game of the young season.
“(Ruliffson and Purdom) both played terrific for us,” Sanchez said. “It is what we expect from them. If they keep having these types of performances for us like they did today, we will be good.”
It didn’t take long for Manhattan to get a goal on the board. Ruliffson kicked in a goal within the first 1:23 of Tuesday’s contest.
Immediately after Ruliffson’s goal, Jada Dibbini set up Purdom perfectly for her first goal of the evening with 31:56 remaining in the first half.
Less than three minutes later, Purdom kicked in her second goal of the contest.
Manhattan’s momentum and energy were contagious and they made every move look easy.
“It was good for us to play in some decent weather for the first time this year,” Sanchez said.
“The weather was pretty nice until the rain hit. Even with the 20 mile an hour winds, we played well through it.”
It was apparent that Manhattan would control the Chargers throughout the course of Tuesday’s game.
Both sides of the ball were dominant right away. It took Topeka West 8:18 to get the ball on Manhattan’s side of the field in the first half.
Manhattan’s defense was overpowering enough to where Topeka West had possession of the ball in Manhattan territory a total of three times in the first half.
With 22:17 left in the first half, Purdom would achieve the hat-trick after scoring her third goal of the day, giving Manhattan a 4-0 cushion.
Ruliffson would follow her up 4:37 later and hit her second goal of the day making it 5-0.
The Chargers then accidentally scored a goal on themselves, increasing Manhattan’s lead to 6-0 going into the halftime break.
Purdom kicked in her fourth goal of the day from nearly inside the goal immediately after halftime.
The lightning would take over the area before strong rain and hail cleared out Hummer Sports Park, giving Manhattan a game-shortened victory.
Manhattan and Lawrence Free State will play at 6:15 p.m. on Monday at Bishop Stadium.