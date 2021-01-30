The Manhattan girls’ basketball team traveled to McPherson for the annual Mid America Classic, contested over Thursday, Friday and Saturday at The Roundhouse.
The Indians didn't return to Manhattan with a win, however, going 0-3 to finish last among the six competing teams.
The Indians fell short Thursday in their first game, which pitted them against Wichita Southeast. In a back-and-forth contest, Manhattan held a three-point lead with 3:30 left. But turnovers doomed MHS down the stretch. Wichita Southeast capitalized and took an eight-point lead in the final minute.
Manhattan did mount a comeback, though. Avery Larson nailed a 3-pointer, and MHS went 7 of 8 at the free throw line.
But Wichita Southeast matched MHS with clutch free throw shooting of its own to hold on for a 45-41 victory.
Larson made four 3-pointers in the loss, finishing with a team-high 16 points. She also dished out five assists.
Things didn't get any easier for MHS on Friday, as it faced Dodge City, the No. 3 team in Class 6A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings.
The Indians' defense responded, holding the Red Demons to a season-low 43 points; it was Manhattan's offense that held it back.
In the end, MHS was on the wrong side of a 43-21 result.
Maxine Doering led the way offensively, scoring seven points.
The second loss caused Manhattan to play in the fifth-place game Saturday. The Indians fought for fifth place against Valley Center. It was another tightly contested contest for the Indians.
Manhattan had a 22-21 lead at halftime.
The Indians then came out strong in the third quarter, as they began the second half with a spark on offense to get to a 9-point lead. But they were not able to maintain the spark the whole second half, as Valley Center tied the game at the end of the third quarter. The game was tight in the fourth quarter till the final seconds.
Manhattan was down by 2-points with 13 seconds remaining. Paige Chauncey grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled, sending her to the free-throw line. Chauncey came through: knocking down both clutch free throws to knot the game at 38.
With 6 second remaining in the game, Manhattan was called for a foul on Valley Center’s last possession of regulation. The first free throw was no good, but the second was made to give Valley Center a 39-38 lead. With 13 seconds remaining, the Indians pushed the ball down the floor to go for a game-winning shot. Manhattan got a look for a shot, but it bounced off the top of the rim and Valley Center hung on to take fifth place.
Maxine Doering finished the game as the leading scorer for the Indians with 14 points, and she also recorded 8 rebounds.