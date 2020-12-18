TOPEKA — The Manhattan High girls' basketball team used one of the oldest plays in the book to pick up its most complete win of the 2020 season on Friday night against Topeka West.
Time and again, Manhattan's guards dribbled down toward the elbow. There, they would pick up a screen from one of the Indians' bigs. Soon after, the ball would fall through the net and Manhattan's players would run back on defense.
MHS went back to the pick and roll time and again against the Chargers. Each time, it worked as if it were a brand new play.
Manhattan's offensive prowess was too much for Topeka West, as the Indians dominated 59-39 to improve to 4-0 on the year.
"This win felt better than Tuesday because we played better," MHS head coach Scott Mall said. "I didn't think Tuesday we played as well as we did the Friday before. At this stage, you want to play better."
While the scoreline shows a blowout, the game was tied after the first quarter. Both teams were playing sloppy, as they combined for 14 turnovers in the quarter.
"I didn't think we were great in the first quarter," Mall said. "We had to figure out what we needed to do."
Coming out of the break, Manhattan stepped up its play.
The first clear change the Indians made was to start feeding senior forward Taylor Claussen. After scoring six points in the first quarter, Claussen dropped 13 points and drained her first five shots of the quarter.
"I had a good night," Claussen said. "Those are always fun to have. Anything I can do to help the team is always great and tonight, it was putting the ball in the basket."
Claussen went on to finish with a game-high 21 points. Many of the points came off the pick and roll that Manhattan used to dismantle the Chargers time after time.
The second change was most noticeable in the team's shot chart.
After launching at least 11 3-pointers through their first three games, the Indians took just four shots from behind the arc in the game. The change in shot selection created Manhattan's most efficient offense of the season, as the Indians converted 44% of their shots and got to the free throw line 25 times.
"We knew that they were playing man and a pretty tight man, so we stressed that things would go open inside," Mall said. "They do a lot of stuff outside to stop you from getting good looks. If we can be successful inside, that's going to open things up."
Manhattan's defense also continued to play well. The Indians played man-to-man all night, limiting Topeka West to just a handful of open looks. MHS also forced 24 total turnovers.
Topeka West didn't have any scorers finish with over eight points. The Chargers made just 30% of their shots and shot 25% from 3-point range.
"Second and third quarter, defensively we did a good job stopping their penetration and not letting their 3-point shooters get good looks," Mall said. "That's where they get dangerous."
Manhattan now has its longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season, when it won four games in a row in late January and early February.
However, the Indians face a major obstacle prior to chasing a fifth win. Manhattan, along with every other school in Kansas, will not be able to play for three more weeks due to the Kansas High School Activities Association's winter moratorium. MHS plays its next game Jan. 8 against Highland Park.
Manhattan will need to find a way to stay sharp during the extended break. However, with over 80% of the team's season remaining, Mall is looking at the break as a time for the team to regroup before the long haul.
"They're probably ready for a break," Mall said. "They're going through finals right now, so that wears you out. ... In a way, it's good to get a little break."
MANHATTAN 59
TOPEKA WEST 39
Manhattan (59)
Totals: 21-48 FG, 17-25 FT, 59 points
Destiny Yates 3-4 6-9 12, Taylor Claussen 9-14 3-3 21, Gillian Awbrey 1-2 0-0 2, Avery Larson 2-8 0-0 4, Grace Dixon 4-5 0-0 8, Emery Ruliffson 0-5 4-4 4, Maddy Kuntz 0-6 0-0 0, Maxine Doering 0-1 3-6 3, Emma Griffee 0-1 0-1 0, Paige Chauncey 2-2 1-2 5
Topeka West (39)
Totals: 12-40 FG, 11-16 FT, 39 points
Saniya Triplett 2-6 2-2 8, Mia Anthony 0-4 0-0 0, Nivea Triplett 1-8 2-3 4, Zoe Clark 0-2 0-0 0, Jazmyn Ford 2-3 2-3 6, Aiyanna Lewis 1-1 0-0 3, Whitley Benson 3-7 0-0 7, Adina Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Rebecca Bearman 1-1 2-2 4, Siani Sanchez 1-3 2-4 4, Kylie Eldridge 0-3 1-2 1
Three point field goals made: Manhattan 0, Topeka West 4 (Saniya Triplett 2, Aiyanna Lewis, Whitley Benson)
Turnovers: Manhattan 19, Topeka West 24