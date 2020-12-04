Manhattan High girls’ basketball coach Scott Mall isn’t shy in talking about what his team faces this season. He’s accepted that this season will provide several difficulties, both expected and unexpected.
“We didn’t do many team things,” Mall said of his team’s summer preparations. “It was more individual development, which was good for us, but at the same time, especially when you turn over so many players, that kind of put us behind where we’d like to be. We have a lot of young players without varsity experience, and it would have been nice to get them integrated with the rest of them.
“Then once practice started, like every team, there’s going to be times where you have girls gone,” Mall added. “At Thanksgiving, some are gone to visit family, and everyone’s going to have people quarantined at some time. It puts you behind and there’s not a good chance to catch up.”
The first potential problem area Mall listed is the most visible. Manhattan must replace its top two contributors from last season in Zanaa Cordis and Aloera Ostermann. MHS also loses guard Jaiden Weixelman, who was unable to come out for the team her senior year due to lingering leg injuries sustained last season.
The loss of Cordis will be especially challenging. The center encompassed almost all of Manhattan’s offense last year, as she averaged 12.8 points per game by shooting 66% from the field. She also averaged 8.4 rebounds per game.
“She was our key player,” Mall said. “She was the one we knew teams would prepare for. So we focused on using her as much as possible and playing off of her. But we don’t have another player like her.”
To make up for the loss in production, Mall and his team have been working on changing their style of play. Instead of running the ball through the post, the Indians will try to do almost the exact opposite.
Mall and his team will play through the likes of guards Gillian Awbrey, Destiny Yates and forward Taylor Claussen. The team will work to create more space on the floor to open up driving lanes and play with more pace.
“You just do different stuff ... You look and say, ‘These people have to do more, this person has to do more,’” Mall said. “You just use the capabilities of the rest of your girls.”
However, preparing the team for its new style of play is where Mall and his squad run into a second problem.
Mall’s team has had little time to actually go over its new tactics and strategies together. The team was unable to participate in its typical preseason conditioning and open gyms because of the coronavirus.
Instead, Mall has depended on his players to organize team activities away from school.
That problem has been solved thanks to the leadership of Claussen, Awbrey and Maddy Kuntz. The trio has consistently organized team activities, according to Mall, in hopes of being better prepared for the upcoming season.
Mall and his team’s first chance to see if those efforts and the new strategies pay off is Saturday against Lawrence. From that point on, Mall knows his team’s success will be all about continuing to adjust to the ever-changing landscape of the season.
“We want to go into our first game as prepared as possible,” Mall said. “Then build on that every game after. ... Just keep working and moving forward. There’s a lot of great teams and then other good teams. You just have to go out every game and try to improve. … You hope we won’t get hit too hard by people missing practice and if that happens, you have to work through it.”