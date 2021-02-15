Manhattan High’s girls’ basketball team won’t be in action Monday after all. Manhattan’s home game against Seaman, slated for 6 p.m., was postponed. The contest now will be held Wednesday.
The postponement occurred because Seaman did not have school Monday, prompting the decision to cancel the trip to Manhattan for the girls’ basketball game.
MHS (7-8) was scheduled to play again Tuesday, traveling to Topeka to face off with Highland Park. The Indians obliterated the Lady Scots, 65-24, in Manhattan on Jan. 14.
Highland Park is 0-12 this season and has lost every game by double digits. Half of its defeats have been by 30 or more points, with two losses featuring margins greater than 50 — topped by a 58-point loss (85-27) against top-ranked Topeka High on Dec. 18.
After facing Highland Park, Manhattan is scheduled to host Washburn Rural on Friday. Tip off is set for approximately 6 p.m.
Bowling meet in Junction City rescheduled
Manhattan High’s boys’ and girls’ bowling teams also had to reshuffle their schedules Monday.
The teams were slated to compete in a quad meet in Junction City on Monday. The meet was move back to Thursday because of inclement weather.
The other teams scheduled to take part were the hosts from Junction City along with Newton and Solomon.