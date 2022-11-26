11282022-mer-spt-mhsfb-1
Manhattan High linebacker Jaxon Vikander (28) hoists the 6A state championship trophy around his teammates after the Indians beat Gardner-Edgerton, 21-20 in double overtime, on Saturday afternoon at Welch Stadium in Emporia.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

EMPORIA — Manhattan High football’s undefeated championship season came down to one play.

Gardner-Edgerton’s Dylan Butash took a pitch around the left side in search of a game-winning 2-point conversion. However, he found himself pushed further and further toward the sideline by the Indians’ Dante Walters, Max Stanard and Ian McNabb. He leaned forward toward the pylon but ran out of room before he reached it.