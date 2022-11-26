EMPORIA — Manhattan High football’s undefeated championship season came down to one play.
Gardner-Edgerton’s Dylan Butash took a pitch around the left side in search of a game-winning 2-point conversion. However, he found himself pushed further and further toward the sideline by the Indians’ Dante Walters, Max Stanard and Ian McNabb. He leaned forward toward the pylon but ran out of room before he reached it.
The Manhattan sideline erupted in celebration as the Indians held on to beat the Trailblazers 21-20 in double overtime, win their first 6A state championship since 1988 and finish 13-0 for the first time in school history.
The game was a defensive slugfest that was 7-7 at halftime and 14-14 after the fourth quarter. Manhattan never led in regulation, only moving in front after it scored first in the second overtime period.
The Indians struggled to run the football against a tough Gardner-Edgerton (9-4) defensive front. They carried the ball for a season-low 107 yards rushing on 36 attempts, an average of 3 yards per carry.
But Manhattan found some success through the air, as quarterback Keenan Schartz threw for 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 14-of-22 passing.
All of the Trailblazers’ offense came on the ground, as they ran the ball out of the flexbone 65 times for 212 yards — an average of 3.3 yards per carry. Quarterback Bravin Powell went 0-for-4 passing.
The Indians punted on their first three possessions, and Gardner-Edgerton fumbled twice and punted once.
Then, Manhattan also caught the fumble bug on its fourth drive, and the Trailblazers went on a nine-play, 43-yard drive lasting nearly four minutes. Dawson Kindler capped it off with a 1-yard touchdown carry to put Gardner-Edgerton on top 7-0 with 5:55 to go in the second quarter.
But the Indians responded with an eight-play, 80-yard drive of their own set up by a 19-yard completion to Charles Morgan and a 32-yard completion to Cole Coonrod. Keenan Schartz found Jaxon Bowles in the end zone from 19 yards out to knot the game at 7-7 with 3:43 to go before halftime.
The Trailblazers received the second half’s opening kickoff and went 56 yards in 10 plays as Kindler ran the ball 5 yards to the end zone to put his team back in front 14-7 with 8:34 left in the third.
Manhattan drove all the way down to the Gardner-Edgerton 13-yard line before Keenan Schartz threw an interception to Kaleb Green in the end zone with just under 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Powell fumbled on the first play of the Trailblazers’ next drive, and Ben Irvine recovered it at the Gardner-Edgerton 20.
But the Indians failed again to score in the red zone after Keenan Schartz was stopped on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 7:20 to go.
Manhattan’s defense came up clutch again, forcing the Trailblazers into a three-and-out. Stanard returned the Gardner-Edgerton punt 14 yards to the Trailblazers’ 23-yard line.
Three plays later, Jason Sanchez took an option pitch to the left and into the end zone from 9 yards away, leveling the game again at 14-14 with 4:51 to play.
The Indians coaxed another Gardner-Edgerton three-and-out to get their offense in business at their own 47 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining and a chance to go on a game-winning drive.
However, they committed three back-breaking penalties and punted the ball back to the Trailblazers, who kneeled on it to force overtime.
The Manhattan defense ended regulation having allowed just 2 yards in the fourth quarter.
Gardner-Edgerton had the ball first in overtime and did not score after Dre Delort made an open-field tackle on Butash after receiving a pitch on fourth-and-goal.
The Indians went backward on their first overtime drive and Braxton Frey missed a 28-yard field goal wide to the right, forcing a second overtime period in which Manhattan’s offense would take the field first.
Sanchez took an option pitch from Keenan Schartz to the right side and scored from 2 yards out on fourth-and-goal. Frey’s extra point was true, putting the Indians ahead for the first time at 21-14.
It took three plays for Kindler to find the end zone for the third time, but instead of sending out the kicking team to potentially tie the game, the Trailblazers’ offense stayed on the field to go for the win.
The Manhattan defense, which has bullied opponents’ all season long, just needed to make one more play.
And it did.